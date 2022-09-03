Match ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1.
Ross County scored a stunning leveller in the fifth minute of stoppage-time to snatch an unlikely Scottish Premiership point against Aberdeen.
Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen had seemed set to claim a third straight league win with Luis Lopes' superb 88th-minute volley.
But William Akio scrambled the ball beyond goalkeeper Kelle Roos with the game's last act to deny the visitors.
Aberdeen move above Hearts into third, while County sit 10th.
Aberdeen were impressive last weekend in the dismantling of Livingston, and started by far the brighter of the two sides here, getting in behind and down the sides of County's defence with relative ease.
Ross Laidlaw was called into action twice in the early minutes, palming away Jonny Hayes' low drive, before the County keeper denied Vicente Besuijen from the tightest of angles.
That was as busy as the goalkeper would be in the first half though, as any quality dried up. On multiple occasions the visitors found themselves in promising attacking areas, but could not translate that into clear-cut chances.
For the hosts, their only chance of any note before the break came when Jordan White poked Ben Purrington's cross well wide.
After the break, the lack of cutting edge continued, as both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances.
As is so often the case, you felt a mistake or a moment of real quality was required to break the deadlock, and in the end it was a piece of brilliance from substitute Lopes.
Hayes sprung in behind down the left, and slid across to the Cape Verde forward, who superbly flicked it up for himself before volleying acrobatically beyond Laidlaw. The away fans celebrated by spilling onto the pitch, but their joy was short-lived.
With just seconds left, Jack Baldwin launched a long throw into the box, chaos ensued, and after Kelle Roos dived at the feet of Purrington, William Akio was on hand to stab home.
Player of the match - Jonny Hayes
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameAkioAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number7Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number6Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number12Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number17Player nameOlaigbeAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number3Player namePurringtonAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number19Player nameHiwula-MayifuilaAverage rating
3.96
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
8.34
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number16Player nameRamadaniAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number4Player nameScalesAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number22Player nameCoulsonAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number33Player nameKennedyAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number20Player nameClarksonAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number10Player nameBesuijenAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number25Player nameRichardsonAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number5Player nameStewartAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number7Player nameMorrisAverage rating
6.11
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 12Johnson
- 5Baldwin
- 6Iacovitti
- 3Purrington
- 8Callachan
- 4CancolaSubstituted forEdwardsat 70'minutes
- 22Tillson
- 10DhandaSubstituted forOlaigbeat 45'minutes
- 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forAkioat 45'minutes
- 26White
Substitutes
- 7Edwards
- 9Samuel
- 11Sims
- 14Loturi
- 15Watson
- 17Olaigbe
- 18Akio
- 24Paton
- 31Eastwood
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Roos
- 25Richardson
- 5Stewart
- 4Scales
- 22CoulsonSubstituted forKennedyat 84'minutes
- 16Ramadani
- 2McCrorie
- 10BesuijenSubstituted forMorrisat 71'minutes
- 20ClarksonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 67'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 17Hayes
- 9Miovski
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 3MacKenzie
- 7Morris
- 11de Barros Lopes
- 15Watkins
- 21Polvara
- 23Duncan
- 28Milne
- 33Kennedy
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 5,210
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1. William Akio (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan White.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Baldwin.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Duk.
Post update
Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).
Post update
Owura Edwards (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Booking
Duk (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1. Duk (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Duk.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Matthew Kennedy replaces Hayden Coulson because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Tillson (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Callachan (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kazeem Olaigbe with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Scales.
Post update
Shayden Morris (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.