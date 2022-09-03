Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County1AberdeenAberdeen1

Ross County 1-1 Aberdeen: William Akio's stoppage-time strike snatches point

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen thought they had earned a late win with Luis Lopes' 88th-minute volley
Aberdeen thought they had earned a late win with Luis Lopes' 88th-minute volley

Ross County scored a stunning leveller in the fifth minute of stoppage-time to snatch an unlikely Scottish Premiership point against Aberdeen.

Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen had seemed set to claim a third straight league win with Luis Lopes' superb 88th-minute volley.

But William Akio scrambled the ball beyond goalkeeper Kelle Roos with the game's last act to deny the visitors.

Aberdeen move above Hearts into third, while County sit 10th.

Aberdeen were impressive last weekend in the dismantling of Livingston, and started by far the brighter of the two sides here, getting in behind and down the sides of County's defence with relative ease.

Ross Laidlaw was called into action twice in the early minutes, palming away Jonny Hayes' low drive, before the County keeper denied Vicente Besuijen from the tightest of angles.

That was as busy as the goalkeper would be in the first half though, as any quality dried up. On multiple occasions the visitors found themselves in promising attacking areas, but could not translate that into clear-cut chances.

For the hosts, their only chance of any note before the break came when Jordan White poked Ben Purrington's cross well wide.

After the break, the lack of cutting edge continued, as both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances.

As is so often the case, you felt a mistake or a moment of real quality was required to break the deadlock, and in the end it was a piece of brilliance from substitute Lopes.

Hayes sprung in behind down the left, and slid across to the Cape Verde forward, who superbly flicked it up for himself before volleying acrobatically beyond Laidlaw. The away fans celebrated by spilling onto the pitch, but their joy was short-lived.

With just seconds left, Jack Baldwin launched a long throw into the box, chaos ensued, and after Kelle Roos dived at the feet of Purrington, William Akio was on hand to stab home.

Player of the match - Jonny Hayes

Jonny Hayes was a constant thorn in Ross County's side
The Aberdeen winger kept working right until the final whistle, and provided the assist that looked to have secured all three points.

Player of the match

HayesJonny Hayes

with an average of 8.34

Ross County

  1. Squad number18Player nameAkio
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    4.95

  3. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    4.84

  4. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.84

  5. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    4.83

  6. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    4.67

  7. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    4.65

  8. Squad number12Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    4.65

  9. Squad number17Player nameOlaigbe
    Average rating

    4.63

  10. Squad number3Player namePurrington
    Average rating

    4.19

  11. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    4.10

  12. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    4.08

  13. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    4.08

  14. Squad number19Player nameHiwula-Mayifuila
    Average rating

    3.96

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    8.34

  2. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    8.18

  3. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    8.06

  4. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    8.05

  5. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    7.83

  6. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    7.78

  7. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    7.59

  8. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    7.58

  9. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    7.53

  10. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    7.41

  11. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    7.37

  12. Squad number25Player nameRichardson
    Average rating

    7.11

  13. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    7.01

  14. Squad number7Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    6.11

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 12Johnson
  • 5Baldwin
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 3Purrington
  • 8Callachan
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forEdwardsat 70'minutes
  • 22Tillson
  • 10DhandaSubstituted forOlaigbeat 45'minutes
  • 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forAkioat 45'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 7Edwards
  • 9Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 14Loturi
  • 15Watson
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 18Akio
  • 24Paton
  • 31Eastwood

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Roos
  • 25Richardson
  • 5Stewart
  • 4Scales
  • 22CoulsonSubstituted forKennedyat 84'minutes
  • 16Ramadani
  • 2McCrorie
  • 10BesuijenSubstituted forMorrisat 71'minutes
  • 20ClarksonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 67'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 17Hayes
  • 9Miovski

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 7Morris
  • 11de Barros Lopes
  • 15Watkins
  • 21Polvara
  • 23Duncan
  • 28Milne
  • 33Kennedy
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
5,210

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away13
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1. William Akio (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan White.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Baldwin.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Duk.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).

  8. Post update

    Owura Edwards (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  11. Booking

    Duk (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1. Duk (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Duk.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Matthew Kennedy replaces Hayden Coulson because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Tillson (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Callachan (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kazeem Olaigbe with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Scales.

  20. Post update

    Shayden Morris (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport