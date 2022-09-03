Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County15:00AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Aberdeen

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • CelticCeltic12:30RangersRangers
  • HibernianHibernian15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
  • LivingstonLivingston15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
  • MotherwellMotherwell15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
  • Ross CountyRoss County15:00AberdeenAberdeen
  • St JohnstoneSt Johnstone15:00St MirrenSt Mirren

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic55002112015
2Rangers54101431113
3Hearts5311107310
4Aberdeen530212669
5Motherwell53027619
6St Mirren53026519
7Livingston520349-56
8Hibernian512256-15
9Kilmarnock5113310-74
10St Johnstone5104410-63
11Ross County5104310-73
12Dundee Utd5014218-161
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport