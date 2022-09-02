Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 3 September Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra and BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says it's too soon for Saturday's Old Firm match to be decisive, while Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst expects "details" to decide the derby.

Defending Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have five wins out of five, while second-placed Rangers have dropped two points.

Asked what impact winning the first derby of the season and going five points ahead might have, Postecoglou replied: "Zero. It's so early in the season."

Celtic have scored 25 goals in six games all competitions, and conceded just two, while Rangers are 23 for and nine against after 10 matches.

Over last season's five league and cup meetings, each side claimed two wins and their most recent encounter was a draw.

"If you have games that are so close, it's going to be decided by details and we have to make sure that the details, which will make the difference will be on our side," said Van Bronckhorst.

Team news

Celtic midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, signed on deadline day from Rubin Kazan, will not be included and the league leaders have no fitness concerns.

Midfielder Tom Lawrence misses out with a knee injury for Rangers but Alfredo Morelos returns after a two-game suspension for his red card in the 2-2 draw at Hibernian.

The striker was also left out for the Champions League play-off win over PSV Eindhoven due to concerns over his fitness and attitude.

"I had good talk with him last Sunday and I think he understood the message and also worked hard to be back and to help the team because he is still a quality player with a lot of threat in front of goal," said Van Bronckhorst.

"You want players in your squad who can change games and Alfredo is definitely a player who can do that."

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

'There's a game to be won' - the Celtic perspective

Celtic host European champions Real Madrid in their Champions League opener on Tuesday, after a serene start to their season in which they have yet to be truly tested.

"Our performances have been getting stronger every week and that's what we're looking for - play our football and overcome whatever challenge, that gets you three points and you move on to the next challenge," said Postecoglou.

"They were a good side last year and they've started the season again strongly in the competitions they've been in.

"From our perspective, it's about again making sure that we perform at the levels we know we can and try and exceed them. When we've done that, irrespective of the opposition, we've been hard to stop and that'll be our challenge."

'We have everything to play for' - the Rangers viewpoint

Rangers also have a Champions League game after the derby, with a trip to face Ajax on Wednesday.

Though his side defeated Celtic en route to winning the Scottish Cup last term, Van Bronckhorst is still to register a league derby win as Rangers manager.

"We are are ready for the task ,"said the Dutchman. "It's a very difficult ground to go to but we have everything to play for.

"The stakes are always high in an Old Firm so early in the season. We go out to win the game. We've worked really hard for it. That's obvious.

"If you see all the games we played last season, they were all very close, apart from the game in [February, Celtic's 3-0 win]. The performance we had wasn't at the level we needed to compete with Celtic."

Match stats

James Tavernier needs one more goal to reach 50 in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers. However, he has just one goal in his 20 league appearances against Celtic, at Ibrox in May 2019.

Kyogo Furuhashi has put Celtic 1-0 ahead in each of their last four league games. Since the start of last season, no player has scored the opener in more Scottish Premiership matches (nine times, level with Kevin van Veen).

Rangers have only lost two of their last 41 league matches (W30 D9), but both defeats in this time have been to Celtic (0-3 in February 2022, 1-2 in April 2022).

Celtic's 9-0 win at Dundee United last time out was the club's biggest ever away win. They have won their five league games this season by a combined 21-1 score; the most they have ever scored in their first five matches of a campaign.

The first Scottish Premiership Old Firm derby of a season has been won by Rangers in both of the last two campaigns (2-0 in 2020-21 and 1-0 in 2021-22). Celtic had won the first such clash in each of the previous four seasons.

Rangers are yet to win a league Old Firm derby under Giovanni van Bronckhorst in three attempts (D1 L2). Only three previous managers have failed to win each of their first four league meetings in charge against Celtic: William Wilton in 1892, William Waddell in 1971 and Graeme Murty in 2018.

Rangers have only lost one of their last five Scottish Premiership games at Celtic Park (W2 D2), a 3-0 defeat in February of last season.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last three league clashes with Rangers (W2 D1), this after having lost five of their previous six such meetings beforehand (D1).