Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Hibernian 1-0 Kilmarnock: Joe Newell strikes to beat 10-man visitors

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Newell scored the only goal of the game after ten minutes
Joe Newell scored the only goal of the game after 10 minutes

Joe Newell's early goal gave Hibernian their second Scottish Premiership win of the season as they continued their winning run against Kilmarnock.

The Easter Road side - without manager Lee Johnson as he recovered from gall-bladder surgery - have now won the last six encounters between the sides.

And they were helped when Ash Taylor scythed down Martin Boyle after only 10 minutes. John Beaton showed the Kilmarnock defender a red card, with Newell slashing in after his initial free-kick rebounded back to him.

Hibs stay in eighth place in the table, but Kilmarnock fall to second-bottom, two points clear of Dundee United.

Kilmarnock ambled out of the blocks and found themselves behind after 10 minutes. Taylor's cynical challenge was a clear red card, with the only question being - was it in or outside the box?

Ultimately, it didn't matter. Newell's free-kick was parried back to him, straight through the wall. Only Ben Chrisene moved to close the midfielder down and, with time on his side, the Hibs midfielder was able to slash it into the net.

With the man advantage, the hosts dominated the game but failed to bury Kilmarnock who, to their credit, held on to keep themselves in the contest.

Elie Youan tested Sam Walker early on, Josh Campbell hit the side netting and Nohan Kenneh curled inches wide.

Ewan Henderson was another with a guilt-edged chance when he got on the end of Chris Cadden's cross, but under pressure he put it high and wide from six yards out.

That all came in the first-half. The second was more of the same, with some amateur dramatics from Kyle Lafferty and Ryan Porteous providing the only other talking points.

Porteous went close with a header, as did new signing Harry McKirdy, while Youan missed another fine opportunity to open his Hibs account.

The chance to really kill the game for Hibs fell to Momodou Bojang, clear through on goal just seconds after coming on. One-on-one, with no one near him, he rolled the ball into Sam Walker's hands.

Player of the match - Martin Boyle

The Hibs winger provides much needed spark to the Easter Road attack
The Hibs winger provides much needed spark to the Easter Road attack

Wasteful Hibs fail to see off 10 men - analysis

A win is a win, and it will be much valued by Johnson, but the scoreline should have been far more comfortable for Hibs.

Playing against 10 men for 80 minutes, they had 24 shots - of which eight were on target - but couldn't put Kilmarnock to the sword. Elie Youan looks like a good addition but he wasted far too many opportunities, and he wasn't the only one.

Hibs fans would have been forgiven for awaiting a predictable equaliser in the final few minutes, but Kilmarnock failed to muster any real threat throughout the afternoon.

What's next?

Hibs host managerless Dundee United next Saturday, with Kilmarnock welcoming St Johnstone to Ayrshire (both 15:00 GMT).

Player of the match

BoyleMartin Boyle

with an average of 7.17

Hibernian

  1. Squad number77Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    7.17

  2. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    7.15

  3. Squad number22Player nameMcKirdy
    Average rating

    7.04

  4. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.91

  5. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    6.86

  6. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.81

  7. Squad number3Player nameCabraja
    Average rating

    6.78

  8. Squad number6Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    6.72

  9. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.69

  10. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    6.54

  11. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    6.54

  12. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    6.31

  13. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.29

  14. Squad number8Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    6.24

  15. Squad number17Player nameBojang
    Average rating

    5.85

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    6.45

  2. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    6.44

  3. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    6.43

  4. Squad number33Player nameChrisene
    Average rating

    6.42

  5. Squad number25Player nameAlebiosu
    Average rating

    6.39

  6. Squad number27Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    6.29

  7. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.10

  8. Squad number9Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.05

  9. Squad number23Player nameSotona
    Average rating

    5.93

  10. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    5.90

  11. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.75

  12. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    5.60

  13. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    5.00

  14. Squad number17Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    5.00

  15. Squad number28Player nameLafferty
    Average rating

    4.68

  16. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    4.34

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Cadden
  • 5PorteousBooked at 77mins
  • 4Hanlon
  • 3CabrajaSubstituted forStevensonat 66'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 6Kenneh
  • 77BoyleBooked at 74mins
  • 32CampbellSubstituted forDoyle-Hayesat 66'minutes
  • 18HendersonSubstituted forMcKirdyat 51'minutes
  • 23YouanSubstituted forBojangat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 8Doyle-Hayes
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Schofield
  • 16Stevenson
  • 17Bojang
  • 22McKirdy
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Fish

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 20Walker
  • 19Wright
  • 5TaylorBooked at 10mins
  • 2Mayo
  • 25AlebiosuSubstituted forLyonsat 73'minutes
  • 31Polworth
  • 4PowerBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMcKenzieat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 33Chrisene
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forSotonaat 74'minutes
  • 9ShawSubstituted forMurrayat 67'minutes
  • 27CameronSubstituted forLaffertyat 67'minutesBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 6Stokes
  • 7McKenzie
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 17Lyons
  • 21McInroy
  • 23Sotona
  • 28Lafferty
  • 50Woods
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
15,426

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home25
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, Kilmarnock 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Kilmarnock 0.

  3. Post update

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    David Marshall (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.

  9. Booking

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Momodou Bojang (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Newell with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).

  12. Post update

    Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Momodou Bojang replaces Thody Élie Youan.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  15. Post update

    Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Alan Power.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Liam Polworth tries a through ball, but Deji Sotona is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport