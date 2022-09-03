Match ends, Hibernian 1, Kilmarnock 0.
Joe Newell's early goal gave Hibernian their second Scottish Premiership win of the season as they continued their winning run against Kilmarnock.
The Easter Road side - without manager Lee Johnson as he recovered from gall-bladder surgery - have now won the last six encounters between the sides.
And they were helped when Ash Taylor scythed down Martin Boyle after only 10 minutes. John Beaton showed the Kilmarnock defender a red card, with Newell slashing in after his initial free-kick rebounded back to him.
Hibs stay in eighth place in the table, but Kilmarnock fall to second-bottom, two points clear of Dundee United.
Kilmarnock ambled out of the blocks and found themselves behind after 10 minutes. Taylor's cynical challenge was a clear red card, with the only question being - was it in or outside the box?
Ultimately, it didn't matter. Newell's free-kick was parried back to him, straight through the wall. Only Ben Chrisene moved to close the midfielder down and, with time on his side, the Hibs midfielder was able to slash it into the net.
With the man advantage, the hosts dominated the game but failed to bury Kilmarnock who, to their credit, held on to keep themselves in the contest.
Elie Youan tested Sam Walker early on, Josh Campbell hit the side netting and Nohan Kenneh curled inches wide.
Ewan Henderson was another with a guilt-edged chance when he got on the end of Chris Cadden's cross, but under pressure he put it high and wide from six yards out.
That all came in the first-half. The second was more of the same, with some amateur dramatics from Kyle Lafferty and Ryan Porteous providing the only other talking points.
Porteous went close with a header, as did new signing Harry McKirdy, while Youan missed another fine opportunity to open his Hibs account.
The chance to really kill the game for Hibs fell to Momodou Bojang, clear through on goal just seconds after coming on. One-on-one, with no one near him, he rolled the ball into Sam Walker's hands.
Player of the match - Martin Boyle
Wasteful Hibs fail to see off 10 men - analysis
A win is a win, and it will be much valued by Johnson, but the scoreline should have been far more comfortable for Hibs.
Playing against 10 men for 80 minutes, they had 24 shots - of which eight were on target - but couldn't put Kilmarnock to the sword. Elie Youan looks like a good addition but he wasted far too many opportunities, and he wasn't the only one.
Hibs fans would have been forgiven for awaiting a predictable equaliser in the final few minutes, but Kilmarnock failed to muster any real threat throughout the afternoon.
What's next?
Hibs host managerless Dundee United next Saturday, with Kilmarnock welcoming St Johnstone to Ayrshire (both 15:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Marshall
- 12Cadden
- 5PorteousBooked at 77mins
- 4Hanlon
- 3CabrajaSubstituted forStevensonat 66'minutes
- 11Newell
- 6Kenneh
- 77BoyleBooked at 74mins
- 32CampbellSubstituted forDoyle-Hayesat 66'minutes
- 18HendersonSubstituted forMcKirdyat 51'minutes
- 23YouanSubstituted forBojangat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 8Doyle-Hayes
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 13Schofield
- 16Stevenson
- 17Bojang
- 22McKirdy
- 24McGregor
- 25Fish
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 20Walker
- 19Wright
- 5TaylorBooked at 10mins
- 2Mayo
- 25AlebiosuSubstituted forLyonsat 73'minutes
- 31Polworth
- 4PowerBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMcKenzieat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 33Chrisene
- 11ArmstrongSubstituted forSotonaat 74'minutes
- 9ShawSubstituted forMurrayat 67'minutes
- 27CameronSubstituted forLaffertyat 67'minutesBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 6Stokes
- 7McKenzie
- 14Sanders
- 15Murray
- 17Lyons
- 21McInroy
- 23Sotona
- 28Lafferty
- 50Woods
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 15,426
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
