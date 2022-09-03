Close menu
League Two
ColchesterColchester United15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient6510124816
2Barrow6501106415
3Doncaster642095414
4Salford6411104613
5Stevenage641185313
6Northampton6321119211
7Crewe632186211
8Mansfield63039819
9Walsall62228538
10Bradford62227528
11Carlisle52215418
12Wimbledon62228808
13Sutton United62225508
14Grimsby52214408
15Tranmere62137527
16Newport62139817
17Swindon61416607
18Harrogate621358-37
19Stockport6114710-34
20Colchester6114510-54
21Gillingham611418-74
22Crawley602438-52
23Hartlepool6024413-92
24Rochdale601529-71
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC