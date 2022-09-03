Oxford United v Burton Albion

Oxford UtdOxford United15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portsmouth
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|5
|8
|14
|2
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|14
|3
|Sheff Wed
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|13
|4
|Peterborough
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|6
|7
|12
|5
|Plymouth
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|7
|3
|12
|6
|Derby
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|11
|7
|Cambridge
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|10
|8
|Charlton
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|6
|4
|9
|9
|Exeter
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|5
|4
|8
|10
|Bolton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|8
|11
|Accrington
|5
|1
|4
|0
|8
|7
|1
|7
|12
|Wycombe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|0
|7
|13
|MK Dons
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|7
|0
|7
|14
|Fleetwood
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|16
|Barnsley
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|17
|Oxford Utd
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|7
|18
|Lincoln City
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|9
|-3
|7
|19
|Port Vale
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|7
|20
|Shrewsbury
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|6
|21
|Cheltenham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|22
|Forest Green
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|4
|23
|Morecambe
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|3
|24
|Burton
|6
|0
|1
|5
|7
|18
|-11
|1
