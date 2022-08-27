Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Lucas Paqueta joined Lyon from AC Milan for 20m euros in September 2020

West Ham are on the brink of completing a £36.5m deal for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Sunday before completing the switch from French club Lyon.

The deal for Paqueta also includes a potential £14.4m in add-ons which, if triggered, would turn the transfer into a club record for the Hammers.

Paqueta, who will sign a five-year deal, joined Lyon for 20m euros (£17m) from AC Milan in 2020.

He is expected to be part of the Brazil squad for this year's World Cup.

Paqueta scored nine goals and contributed six assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

He has scored seven times in 33 games for Brazil and played for Lyon against West Ham in last season's Europa League quarter-final, which the Hammers won 4-1 on aggregate.

He has scored 21 times and contributed 14 assists in his 80 appearances for Lyon.

Hammers boss David Moyes spoke this week about the difficulties he has encountered signing players this summer as he bids to maintain momentum at a club gearing up for another European campaign, although Paqueta would be the club's eighth signing of the summer.