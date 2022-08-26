Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Kieran Phillips scored twice in 11 games for Exeter, including a goal in the 2-1 win over Barrow that secured promotion from League Two

Morecambe have signed Huddersfield Town striker Kieran Phillips on a season-long loan deal.

Phillips scored seven goals in 44 games on loan with League Two sides Walsall and Exeter City last term.

The 22-year-old is yet to score for the Terriers in 11 matches but 10 of those appearances have been from the bench.

"The promise of going up a level from last year, League Two to League One, is obviously a good sign for me," Phillips told Morecambe's website.

