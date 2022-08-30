Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caragh Hamilton (centre) was a pundit for BBC Sport at Euro 2022 after missing the tournament through injury

Caragh Hamilton and Grace McKimm have been drafted into Northern Ireland's squad for September's final World Cup qualifiers in Luxembourg and Latvia.

Winger Hamilton, 25, missed Northern Ireland's historic Euro 2022 campaign through injury but recently returned to action for club side Glentoran.

McKimm, 18, has impressed for Women's Premiership leaders Cliftonville.

Kelsie Burrows and Laura Rafferty have withdrawn from the initial squad.

Cliftonville defender Burrows has pulled out due to "personal circumstances" while Rafferty, who started and scored for Southampton on Sunday, has also withdrawn.

Teenage defender McKimm has represented Northern Ireland at Under-17 and Under-19 level and has helped Cliftonville to an unbeaten start to the season.

Northern Ireland have failed to qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Kenny Shiels' side face Luxembourg on 2 September before their final qualifier in Latvia four days later.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Reading), Shannon Turner (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Lilie Woods (Mid Ulster).

Defenders: Grace McKimm (Cliftonville), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Demi Vance (unattached), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Joely Andrews (Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville), Ellie Mason (Lewes), Caragh Hamilton (Glentoran).

Forwards: Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Lauren Wade (Reading), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers), Kerry Beattie (Glentoran).