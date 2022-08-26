Close menu

Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments27

Neal Maupay signs his Everton contract
Neal Maupay has been capped by France up to under-21 level

Everton have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The French player has joined the Toffees on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Maupay has scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton, having signed for the Seagulls for £16m from Brentford in 2019.

"Everton is a great club with unbelievable fans and I am so, so happy to be here," the 26-year-old said.

"It feels amazing. It was an easy choice for me when I started to talk with the club. I knew straight away I wanted to play for Everton and help the club to succeed.

"I'm excited and it's a new challenge for me."

Maupay becomes Everton's sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Dwight McNeil, Conor Coady and Amadou Onana.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has been keen to strengthen his attacking options after losing Richarlison to Tottenham in the summer and an early-season injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"We're delighted to bring Neal to Everton, a player of proven quality in the Premier League," he said.

"We wanted to strengthen our attacking options and Neal provides a goalscoring threat, as well as bags of energy and a fighting spirit that are vital to what we're building at the club."

View more on twitter
How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by kash, today at 20:37

    Good championship striker..exactly what Everton will need next season. Who says they don't plan for the future!

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 20:36

    £38 and the complete Starsky and Hutch DVD box set.

  • Comment posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 20:36

    Strikes me as a good piece of business by Brighton.

    Maupay hardly prolific - 1 goal every 4 games is not going to be enough for Everton.

  • Comment posted by cartercooldancer, today at 20:36

    Worked his socks for us and scored some memorable goals. Will not score a hatful but a solid buy for 15£M

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 20:36

    how Everton dodged FFP sanctions at cost to Burnley is a disgrace.
    Now they are spending "Undisclosed fees"
    Disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 20:35

    Anyone player still left at Brighton? Because it seems they are trying to sell the entire team.

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 20:35

    Hope it's another failure for Everton 🤞🤞🤞🤞

  • Comment posted by Diogeues, today at 20:35

    Not exactly prolific but a decent player. Not really a great career move on his part, though.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 20:35

    Good signing from Everton

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:35

    If this signing is not about the money I don't know what is. Truly puzzled why you would leave a cracking club with a great manager to a club that lacks ambition and doesn't have a long term plan other than chuck money down the drain.

  • Comment posted by Mike Bassett, today at 20:35

    Everton would do better with me managing them!

    Lampard is clueless - signed a bunch of championship players on bloated contracts!

  • Comment posted by toffeeforever, today at 20:34

    Sure the keyboard warriors will be out in force deriding this signing. Established PL striker, which lowers risk, and provides an option in a position we desperately need players. Doubt it'll be the last signing but a solid option.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 20:34

    Top player, better than Firmino.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:34

    Brighton fans have nothing to worry about, Brighton know what they are doing and have a replacement ready and waiting.

  • Comment posted by alexa knows everything, today at 20:34

    26 goals in 102 games..... defenders will be shaking in their boots.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Will scare a certain England defender that he has already faced this season, other than him, not so much.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:33

    ‘Everton is a great club with unbelievable fans’ – Nope
    ‘I am so, so happy to be here’ – Maybe, maybe not
    ‘I knew straight away I wanted to play for Everton’ – Only when I saw my weekly wage
    ‘Help the club to succeed’ – They are beyond help
    ‘I'm excited’ – Again maybe, maybe not
    ‘It's a new challenge for me’ – It sure is, a very big one at that

    • Reply posted by Saxonite, today at 20:36

      Saxonite replied:
      Very funny

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 20:33

    I see he got the first interview script handed to him! Everton have such amazing fans, big club blah blah blah. Can’t they think of anything different to say?! Should of stayed at Brighton, sideways move at best this

  • Comment posted by Stuboy, today at 20:33

    Underrated signing this. Everton should try and get Pedro and Sarr from Watford for £20 or 25 million too, they'll surely have to accept that having been relegated. Those two and Maupay would be a good trio up top.

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 20:32

    Always liked this chap, good player.

  • Comment posted by bluenose, today at 20:32

    Nooo gutted thought we were going to buy a decent goal scorer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport