Neal Maupay has been capped by France up to under-21 level

Everton have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The French player has joined the Toffees on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Maupay has scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton, having signed for the Seagulls for £16m from Brentford in 2019.

"Everton is a great club with unbelievable fans and I am so, so happy to be here," the 26-year-old said.

"It feels amazing. It was an easy choice for me when I started to talk with the club. I knew straight away I wanted to play for Everton and help the club to succeed.

"I'm excited and it's a new challenge for me."

Maupay becomes Everton's sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Dwight McNeil, Conor Coady and Amadou Onana.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has been keen to strengthen his attacking options after losing Richarlison to Tottenham in the summer and an early-season injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"We're delighted to bring Neal to Everton, a player of proven quality in the Premier League," he said.

"We wanted to strengthen our attacking options and Neal provides a goalscoring threat, as well as bags of energy and a fighting spirit that are vital to what we're building at the club."