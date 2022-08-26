Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ryan Schofield has not played for Huddersfield since picking up an injury against Burnley in January

Hibernian have signed goalkeeper Ryan Schofield from Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan.

The announcement comes hours after they revealed that back-up goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has suffered damage to ligaments in his shoulder and will be out for "at least a couple of months".

It is former England Under-20 international Schofield's second spell in the Scottish Premiership.

He played three times for Livingston on loan in 2020.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson told his club website: "After Kevin's injury, it was important that we brought in another good young keeper to add extra competition.

"Ryan is someone that has experience of the Scottish league, has performed well in the English Championship and has a lot of ability."

Schofield also had loan spells with FC United of Manchester, Telford United and Notts County after coming through Huddersfield's youth ranks.

However, the last of his 32 senior appearances for his parent club came when he was forced off with shoulder injury in a 2-1 FA Cup win away to Burnley in January.

Huddersfield head of goalkeeping Paul Clements told his club website: "There's no doubt about his ability, but a combination of injuries and Lee Nicholls playing so well have limited his opportunities here at present and playing consistently is what will benefit him the most."

Schofield had also picked up an injury in his Livingston debut but recovered to make two more appearances before the season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.