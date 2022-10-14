Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Luiz (left) is one of three Brazilian players at Villa including fellow midfielder Philippe Coutinho (right)

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has signed a new contract, which the club describes as "long-term", although its length has not been disclosed.

Luiz, 24, has been at the Premier League club since 2019, following a £15m move from Manchester City.

He has made 120 appearance for Villa, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists, and has nine caps for Brazil.

But his contract had less than a year to run and Arsenal made two offers for Luiz in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners were hopeful of doing a deal before the transfer deadline, but saw a second bid of £23m turned down.

Luiz won Olympic gold with his country last year in Tokyo.