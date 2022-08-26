Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Jack Jenkins played for Leeds Under-21s against Salford in the EFL Trophy last season

Salford City have signed Leeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old made his Whites debut in their FA Cup defeat by Crawley in January 2021.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to get started, it's a club with ambition and I'm delighted to be here," he told the club website external-link .

"The move was boiling around the last week or so and as soon as I had the go-ahead I wanted to be here."

