Denis Franchi is Burnley's 13th summer signing

Burnley have signed Paris-Saint Germain goalkeeper Denis Franchi on a three-year deal.

The 19-year-old Italy Under-20 international spent three years with the French side but did not feature for their first team.

Boss Vincent Kompany told the club website: external-link 'We're very pleased to welcome Denis to the squad.

"He's an exciting young goalkeeper with a strong calibre of experience at a young age."

Franchi is the second keeper signed by Championship side Burnley this season, with Arijanet Muric joining from Manchester City last month.

