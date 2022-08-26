Last updated on .From the section Football

India will now be able to host the women's Under-17's World Cup in October. The tournament had already been postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic

Fifa has lifted the suspension imposed on India's football association earlier this month because of "undue influence from third parties".

It means the Under-17 Women's World Cup, set to begin in the country on 11 October, will take place as planned.

India's highest court had disbanded the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport.

But Fifa members must be free from legal and political interference.

Football's word governing body said in a statement: "The decision [to lift the ban] was taken after Fifa received confirmation that the mandate of the Committee of Administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated.

"Fifa and the AFC [Asian Football Confederation] will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner."