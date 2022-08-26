Scott Arfield (right) scored for Burnley in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield in 2017

Scott Arfield is relishing the opportunity to "show what we're all about" against "one of the best teams in the world" after Rangers were drawn with Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Ibrox side will also face Ajax and Napoli in Group A.

Arfield last encountered Liverpool while playing for Burnley in 2018.

"The one that captures the attention is Liverpool because it's closer to home and we know our following is going to be sensational," the midfielder said.

"The three of them are amazing cities, so we're definitely looking forward to going to them."

Arfield, who scored in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield in September 2017, has been on the winning side against Liverpool just once in six meetings, losing four of them.

But he is not concerned about Rangers' prospects against last season's Premier League and Champions League runners-up.

"As always, we think we can be very competitive - it was a great draw for us with a lot of big dogs in there," the 33-year-old said.

Arfield's thoughts were echoed by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who makes a quick return to his homeland after Wednesday's play-off win over PSV Eindhoven.

"We are going to play some great games against tough opponents," he said. "And I am sure the home games at Ibrox will be fantastic as well.

"Playing against Liverpool for the first time is fantastic, both home and away. Of course, for me, going back to Holland again to play against Ajax, there is a lot of familiar faces in the team but also in the staff and in the boardroom."

Van Bronckhorst famously won the Champions League as a player with Barcelona in 2006.

"I faced Napoli with Feyenoord in the Champions League a couple of years ago, also a familiar ground," the former Netherlands, Arsenal and Rangers midfielder added.

"It's going to be tough, but you wouldn't expect otherwise being in the Champions League."

Meanwhile, Van Bronckhorst will have talks with Alfredo Morelos, who was omitted from the squad for Wednesday's win Eindhoven because of concerns over his fitness and attitude.

Colombia striker Morelos is suspended for Rangers' Scottish Premiership home game with Ross County on Saturday after his red card against Hibernian last weekend.

"I saw him today and will sit down with him in the next days to talk about him with the plans we have for him," Van Bronckhorst said.

"But he still has a future with us - he is still a Rangers player. As a manager, I want to make sure I will get him back to the levels we need and that I know he can reach."