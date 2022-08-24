Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Kante made 26 Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says "key player" N'Golo Kante will miss at least four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old France midfielder picked up the injury in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham and missed the 3-0 defeat by Leeds last weekend.

"He gives something to our team that no other player in the world can give to any other team," Tuchel said.

"If your key player is out, it's a situation you don't like but have to deal with. It has huge influence.

"It's difficult to replace him, he's very unique. We were full of hope after pre-season because we built his pre-season very individual."

Despite shaking off a knee injury, Croatia international Mateo Kovacic, who has yet to make an appearance this season, is not ready to start in Chelsea's midfield for Saturday's game against Leicester.

Tuchel expects to serve his one-match touchline ban this weekend following his confrontation with Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

Summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly will also be absent from Saturday's match at Stamford Bridge after picking up a red card against Leeds.