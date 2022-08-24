Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

The incident followed a foul by Mark Sykes on Luton's Luke Freeman

Bristol City and Luton Town have both been fined £8,500 following a melee involving players during their Championship game on 16 August.

The incident happened following a two-footed tackle by Robins midfielder Mark Sykes for which he was sent off.

Three others were booked and the clubs admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Bristol City won the game 2-0 with goals by Nahki Wells and Tommy Conway.