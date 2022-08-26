Danny Cable kept a clean sheet in last weekend's 2-0 win over Aylsham

Goalkeeper Danny Cable reaches a notable milestone this weekend when he plays his 500th game for Beccles Town.

The 34-year-old made his debut for the Suffolk club, who play in the 11th tier of English football, over 15 years ago.

He returned in 2014 after a couple of years with Yarmouth and will achieve his appearance landmark in Saturday's home game against Mundford.

"Five hundred appearances - and one goal, which isn't too bad for a keeper, I guess," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

One goal? Cable scored with a free-kick from the Beccles half in a 5-3 win over Foulsham in October 2015.

"I could have had another one too - I nearly scored at Wroxham one year," he added.

"The ball was going to go in but one of our players, whose name I won't mention, ran in and tapped it over the line.

"I still remind him of it to this day because he's still playing as well - I remind him of it every now and then."

Cable made his debut for the Wherrymen as an 18-year-old back in the 2005-06 season when he was drafted in for a cup game when their regular keeper injured himself at work.

"I think we lost 2-1 and I can certainly remember it being a very busy afternoon. I was fortunate that on the day I had a very good debut and the manager at the time was keen for me to carry on playing," he said.

Cable's greatest moment came in rather more exalted surroundings than their own ground, known as The Nest.

He kept a clean sheet at Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town, in 2009 as Beccles lifted the Suffolk Senior Cup by beating Crane Sports by a single goal.

"The 2009 win was great, we had a brilliant run in the competition, I think we only conceded one goal throughout," he recalled.

"We had a really good mixture of youth and experience, a really solid defence and some really good attacking players.

"That would be a highlight, the celebrations and coming back to Beccles afterwards, I can still remember now going into our local pub and all the people in there."

Cable also captained Beccles to promotion from Anglian Combination League Division One in 2017 and they have made an excellent start to the current Premier Division campaign, winning their opening two games.

"I grew up in a village just outside Beccles, I've lived in Beccles for 12, 13 years, I can remember going to watch Beccles play when I was a youngster - and you always want to play for your local team when you're young, don't you," he said.

"It is a club close to my heart. It's been playing with your mates a lot of time and at our level, that's an important thing."

Cable is still relatively young for a keeper - Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon is still playing for Parma at the age of 44 - so will he still be around for a 600th game for Beccles?

"I haven't quite done the maths on it yet but I'm just looking forward to the next run of games, not looking too far ahead," he added.

Danny Cable was speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk sports editor Graeme McLoughlin