Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Alex Neil led Sunderland to promotion from League One just three months after his appointment by the club

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has held talks with fellow Championship side Stoke City over their vacant managerial position.

The Potters sacked former boss Michael O'Neill on Thursday after almost three years with the club.

Neil, 41, was appointed by Sunderland in February and led them to promotion from League One through the play-offs.

The Black Cats said external-link they were "contractually obliged" to permit Neil to hold talks following an approach.

In their statement, the club said they were "committed to retaining Alex's services as head coach and will be making no further comment at this moment in time."

Neil joined the club on an initial rolling 12-month contract after the club ended talks with former boss Roy Keane over a return to Wearside.

Having led them to promotion from the third tier just three months after his appointment, the club are currently fifth in the Championship, two points off the top.

Earlier on Friday, the club postponed their pre-match press conference that Neil had been scheduled to attend.

Stoke's approach for Neil comes just six days after they were beaten at home by Sunderland - O'Neill's final game with the club before he was sacked.

Neil started his managerial career at Hamilton Academical before joining Norwich City, who he led to promotion to the Premier League, and had a four-year spell at Preston before joining Sunderland.

He was previously linked with a move to the Midlands in April 2019 over the then-vacant position at West Bromwich Albion following Darren Moore's exit.