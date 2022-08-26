Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Sonny Carey was sent off in the 75th minute of Blackpool's 3-3 draw at Burnley on Saturday

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton says it is disappointing that their appeal over midfielder Sonny Carey's red card against Burnley was unsuccessful. external-link

The 21-year-old picked up a three-game suspension for a tackle on Ian Maatsen, who was also sent off for his reaction, in their comeback 3-3 draw on Saturday.

He is set to miss games against Bristol City, Blackburn and Huddersfield.

"It's disappointing. I'm frustrated and not surprised. I know how these processes work," Appleton said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, he continued: "It just comes down to the fact that it's an opinion. Whoever's on the board, it's their opinion on the day.

"That doesn't make it a particularly great system but it's one we've had to accept and we've reluctantly accepted it."

Both teams were also charged by the Football Association external-link for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following the match.

'Not ideal'

Carey's absence comes at a time where Blackpool have a number of players out injured, including forwards Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley, midfielder Kevin Stewart and Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino.

Asked whether any of the injured players are close a return, Appleton said: "No. Believe it or not, probably closest and he's a good couple of weeks away, is Charlie [Patino].

"We clearly are very short for the upcoming games and we've got a lot of games in a very short space of time. We have to deal with it as best as we possibly can.

"It's not ideal and it puts on more pressure to an added degree for the players to try and stay fit and keep themselves on the pitch.

"There's a responsibility with all of us that we've got to find a way over the next few games to put performances in and try and get some points."

Blackpool are 11th in the Championship with seven points from their opening five games, but only three points behind current leaders Sheffield United.

They host Bristol City on Saturday and Blackburn next Wednesday, 31 August.