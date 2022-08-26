Last updated on .From the section Irish

A Ballymena United statement said Stirling had "devoted a literal lifetime" to the club

Long-serving Ballymena United official Don Stirling has died following a short illness.

A Ballymena United statement expressed "profound sadness" at the passing of the club's vice-chairman.

"Words alone can never describe the man who devoted a literal lifetime to Ballymena United and the local community," the statement added.

The popular Stirling's service at Ballymena included a long stint as club secretary.

"In time we'll find the most appropriate way to celebrate his life and love for our club," continued the Ballymena United statement.

"In the meantime we will pray for and support [Don's wife] Marlinda and the family circle and take time to grieve this loss, which will leave an irreplaceable gap in our hearts.

"Thank you Don for everything you have been to us, Mr Ballymena United."

Stirling's presence will also be sadly missed by his many friends in the local football media and BBC Sport NI commentator Joel Taggart said he was "totally gutted by this news".

"Don was a gentle giant of the local game with a wicked wit. Visits to Warden Street will never be the same," said the BBC broadcaster.