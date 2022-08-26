Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kyogo, O'Riley, Rangers, Morelos, Hearts, Boyce
Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, is attracting attention from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United. (ESPN)
O'Riley is being tracked by eight clubs with Leicester and Newcastle believed to be considering offers and £15m the minimum Celtic are likely to consider. (Sun)
Manager Ange Postecoglou says further signings before the transfer deadline will be dependent on freeing up space in his Celtic squad. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Kyogo Furuhashi believes Celtic can emulate Sheriff Tiraspol and beat Champions League opponents Real Madrid.(Sun)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will next week hold talks with Alfredo Morelos about the striker's Ibrox future. (Sun)
Manchester United are weighing up whether to walk away from their protracted pursuit of Antony after Rangers' Champions League opponents Ajax rejected a third bid of £76m for the unsettled Brazil forward. (Telegraph)
Alex Lowry faces up to six weeks out after getting injured in Rangers B's Challenge Cup defeat of Dumbarton. (Record)
Liam Boyce says Heart of Midlothian set the bar with their display against Zurich in Thursday's 1-0 defeat, with luck the only thing missing from the performance. (Record)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson believes his side can shackle Mezut Ozil and his Istanbul Basaksehir teammates in Europa Conference League Group A. (Record)
St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan believes the Perth side may be facing his former club Hearts at a good time on Sunday, three days on from their latest European match. (Courier - subscription required)
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales, on loan from Celtic, is relishing the pressure of playing first-team football with the Dons. (Herald - subscription required)
Manager Jim Goodwin says goalkeeper Kelle Roos is vital to Aberdeen's strategy of playing out from the back. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Hibernian's Jack Doyle-Hayes insists he and Joe Newell can play in the same midfield, despite suggestions they are too similar. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)