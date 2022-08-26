Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, is attracting attention from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United. (ESPN) external-link

O'Riley is being tracked by eight clubs with Leicester and Newcastle believed to be considering offers and £15m the minimum Celtic are likely to consider. (Sun) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou says further signings before the transfer deadline will be dependent on freeing up space in his Celtic squad. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Kyogo Furuhashi believes Celtic can emulate Sheriff Tiraspol and beat Champions League opponents Real Madrid.(Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will next week hold talks with Alfredo Morelos about the striker's Ibrox future. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are weighing up whether to walk away from their protracted pursuit of Antony after Rangers' Champions League opponents Ajax rejected a third bid of £76m for the unsettled Brazil forward. (Telegraph) external-link

Alex Lowry faces up to six weeks out after getting injured in Rangers B's Challenge Cup defeat of Dumbarton. (Record) external-link

Liam Boyce says Heart of Midlothian set the bar with their display against Zurich in Thursday's 1-0 defeat, with luck the only thing missing from the performance. (Record) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson believes his side can shackle Mezut Ozil and his Istanbul Basaksehir teammates in Europa Conference League Group A. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan believes the Perth side may be facing his former club Hearts at a good time on Sunday, three days on from their latest European match. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales, on loan from Celtic, is relishing the pressure of playing first-team football with the Dons. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin says goalkeeper Kelle Roos is vital to Aberdeen's strategy of playing out from the back. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link