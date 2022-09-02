Last updated on .From the section Championship

West Brom goalscorer Brandon Thomas-Asante joined from Salford on Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion left it until the last second to rescue a point against Burnley as debutant Brandon Thomas-Asante came off the bench to scramble in a 97th-minute equaliser.

Former Albion striker Jay Rodriguez looked to have made a winning return to The Hawthorns when he scored from the penalty spot in the first half.

Rodriguez coolly slotted home the spot kick after Albion goalkeeper David Button brought down Nathan Tella when clean through.

On a night when Steve Bruce's Baggies twice hit the woodwork and had no luck in front of goal, Burnley substitute Darko Churlinov could have settled it, only to hit the post himself.

Just when Vincent Kompany's Clarets looked set to go top of the Championship, Thomas-Asante, a midweek signing from Salford City, brought the house down with his close-range finish.

While Kompany might have been irritated by the lateness of the Albion leveller, it was in reality the very least the hosts deserved for another vibrant display, even if it was the Baggies' sixth draw in eight games this season.

An instant Hawthorns hero

Albion made one change, bringing in Taylor Gardner-Hickman at right-back, while Dara O'Shea shuffled across to centre-back in place of the injured Semi Ajayi.

Burnley made two changes, bringing back on-loan Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen from suspension and starting Brazilian winger Vitinho.

Brandon Thomas-Asante gave West Brom a spark after coming on in the 70th minute

But it was Albion who made the brighter start - and they had just gone close twice in quick succession, with Conor Townsend denied at the near post by Burnley keeper Arijanet Muric before Kyle Bartley bounced a header on top of the crossbar, when Burnley stole in front.

It was route one, straight from the boot of keeper Muric, but Tella's sublime first touch to bring it down in his stride was pure box office, worth a goal on its own.

His next touch took him around Button, to the Albion keeper's right, before he was tripped by the outstretched right leg.

The only surprise was that Button stayed on the pitch, only being yellow carded before Rodriguez, who scored 33 goals in two seasons with Albion before re-joining Burnley in 2019, stepped up to the spot to send him the wrong way with a well-struck effort.

Albion then found the woodwork again when Jed Wallace's left-foot shot was touched on to the post by Muric.

After the break, they saw another Bartley header bounce over, and a handball penalty shout against Taylor Harwood-Bellis go unrewarded.

Burnley should have had a second penalty themselves when Churlinov's cross hit O'Shea's outstretched arm, but their protests were waved away.

The visitors then wasted a great chance to settle it when Townsend played a weak backpass and winger Churlinov raced clear, only to hit the left upright.

But Thomas-Asante always looked a handful after coming on for Bartley on 70 minutes, the home crowd immediately took to him and, from the last set-piece of the night, with the hosts' eighth on-target effort, he was in the right place at the right time to touch the ball home.

Albion's leveller at least helped to ease a frustrating final day of the summer transfer window when Bruce missed out on signing Fulham's Josh Onomah due to paperwork issues, despite a deal being agreed with over an hour to spare.

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce told BBC Sport:

"Overall the performance was just what we needed after a difficult 24 hours. I'm disappointed that we couldn't get at least two more signings done.

"I'm delighted the kid's got a goal and he's going to make the headlines. He'll feel like he's won the lottery and he deserves to.

"It was so refreshing to see his enthusiasm when he came through the door. My son-in-law, who plays at Salford, first spotted him. He thought he'd got the pace and power to succeed and he's certainly made a great start.

"Our supporters were magnificent too - and the team really responded. They never gave up and we got the very least we deserved."

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany told BBC Sport:

"Just playing that 100 minutes proved too much for us in the end.

"They had big chances but we had huge chances too.

"It's really hard to get penalties in the Championship and, while the handball one was against my team this time, I'm quite pleased about that.

"They only tend to get given when they are obvious penalties.

"Every game this season West Brom have created enough chances. One day they will start to go in for them. They were a real threat."