Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion1BurnleyBurnley1

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Burnley: Brandon Thomas-Asante rescues point for Baggies

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at The Hawthorns

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments128

Brandon Thomas-Asante
West Brom goalscorer Brandon Thomas-Asante joined from Salford on Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion left it until the last second to rescue a point against Burnley as debutant Brandon Thomas-Asante came off the bench to scramble in a 97th-minute equaliser.

Former Albion striker Jay Rodriguez looked to have made a winning return to The Hawthorns when he scored from the penalty spot in the first half.

Rodriguez coolly slotted home the spot kick after Albion goalkeeper David Button brought down Nathan Tella when clean through.

On a night when Steve Bruce's Baggies twice hit the woodwork and had no luck in front of goal, Burnley substitute Darko Churlinov could have settled it, only to hit the post himself.

Just when Vincent Kompany's Clarets looked set to go top of the Championship, Thomas-Asante, a midweek signing from Salford City, brought the house down with his close-range finish.

While Kompany might have been irritated by the lateness of the Albion leveller, it was in reality the very least the hosts deserved for another vibrant display, even if it was the Baggies' sixth draw in eight games this season.

An instant Hawthorns hero

Albion made one change, bringing in Taylor Gardner-Hickman at right-back, while Dara O'Shea shuffled across to centre-back in place of the injured Semi Ajayi.

Burnley made two changes, bringing back on-loan Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen from suspension and starting Brazilian winger Vitinho.

Brandon Thomas-Asante
Brandon Thomas-Asante gave West Brom a spark after coming on in the 70th minute

But it was Albion who made the brighter start - and they had just gone close twice in quick succession, with Conor Townsend denied at the near post by Burnley keeper Arijanet Muric before Kyle Bartley bounced a header on top of the crossbar, when Burnley stole in front.

It was route one, straight from the boot of keeper Muric, but Tella's sublime first touch to bring it down in his stride was pure box office, worth a goal on its own.

His next touch took him around Button, to the Albion keeper's right, before he was tripped by the outstretched right leg.

The only surprise was that Button stayed on the pitch, only being yellow carded before Rodriguez, who scored 33 goals in two seasons with Albion before re-joining Burnley in 2019, stepped up to the spot to send him the wrong way with a well-struck effort.

Albion then found the woodwork again when Jed Wallace's left-foot shot was touched on to the post by Muric.

After the break, they saw another Bartley header bounce over, and a handball penalty shout against Taylor Harwood-Bellis go unrewarded.

Burnley should have had a second penalty themselves when Churlinov's cross hit O'Shea's outstretched arm, but their protests were waved away.

The visitors then wasted a great chance to settle it when Townsend played a weak backpass and winger Churlinov raced clear, only to hit the left upright.

But Thomas-Asante always looked a handful after coming on for Bartley on 70 minutes, the home crowd immediately took to him and, from the last set-piece of the night, with the hosts' eighth on-target effort, he was in the right place at the right time to touch the ball home.

Albion's leveller at least helped to ease a frustrating final day of the summer transfer window when Bruce missed out on signing Fulham's Josh Onomah due to paperwork issues, despite a deal being agreed with over an hour to spare.

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce told BBC Sport:

"Overall the performance was just what we needed after a difficult 24 hours. I'm disappointed that we couldn't get at least two more signings done.

"I'm delighted the kid's got a goal and he's going to make the headlines. He'll feel like he's won the lottery and he deserves to.

"It was so refreshing to see his enthusiasm when he came through the door. My son-in-law, who plays at Salford, first spotted him. He thought he'd got the pace and power to succeed and he's certainly made a great start.

"Our supporters were magnificent too - and the team really responded. They never gave up and we got the very least we deserved."

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany told BBC Sport:

"Just playing that 100 minutes proved too much for us in the end.

"They had big chances but we had huge chances too.

"It's really hard to get penalties in the Championship and, while the handball one was against my team this time, I'm quite pleased about that.

"They only tend to get given when they are obvious penalties.

"Every game this season West Brom have created enough chances. One day they will start to go in for them. They were a real threat."

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ButtonBooked at 29mins
  • 29Gardner-HickmanSubstituted forPhillipsat 79'minutes
  • 5BartleySubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 70'minutes
  • 4O'Shea
  • 3Townsend
  • 14MolumbySubstituted forLivermoreat 79'minutes
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 8Livermore
  • 9Zohore
  • 10Phillips
  • 20Reach
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 24Palmer
  • 26Ashworth

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49MuricSubstituted forPeacock-Farrellat 83'minutes
  • 14RobertsBooked at 71mins
  • 5Harwood-BellisBooked at 50mins
  • 3TaylorBooked at 80mins
  • 29MaatsenSubstituted forGudmundssonat 64'minutes
  • 4CorkBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBastienat 77'minutes
  • 24Cullen
  • 22da Silva
  • 8Brownhill
  • 23TellaSubstituted forChurlinovat 64'minutes
  • 9RodríguezSubstituted forBarnesat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home23
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Burnley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Burnley 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Burnley 1. Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vitinho.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jóhann Gudmundsson.

  8. Post update

    Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

  11. Post update

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Okay Yokuslu.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

  15. Post update

    Darko Churlinov (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

  17. Post update

    Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Samuel Bastien.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

128 comments

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 22:25

    Gutted to concede so late but fair play to WBA for not giving up. UTC

  • Comment posted by Harry the Useful Idiot, today at 22:27

    Burnley's blatant time wasting came back to bite them. Well deserved point for Albion.

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 22:39

      andrew replied:
      The referree give you the point with his incompetent decisions

  • Comment posted by John Brennan, today at 22:49

    Disappointing to concede so late but Albion are decent and I think a draw was a fair result

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 22:40

    Well deserved late equalise by WBA but there had enough chances to score 3/4 one again .

    No wonder Steve Bruce looks older and older each week with the strain and stress of seeing the poor finishing.

  • Comment posted by London 2012, today at 22:34

    To be fair, big Clarets fan, but West Brom deserved the point! We sre going to drop a lot of points this season trying to play more football - BUT - massively better than watching the Dyche dross!!

    • Reply posted by Monkeys, today at 22:56

      Monkeys replied:
      Blimey, just of been bad.

  • Comment posted by Barley, today at 22:28

    Great game and a well deserved point for the Baggies.

  • Comment posted by geoff adams, today at 22:44

    Kiwi baggie.
    Let's not mince words so shall we. The lads on the field are not doing themselves
    any favours. The goalie almost got a red card silly sod. With out repeating myself
    Albion need to get a new manager and new owners. An owner that is interested
    in football and not using our Beloved club as a vanity project . So come on you Baggies fight the good fight do us proud

    • Reply posted by Guzuntai, today at 22:50

      Guzuntai replied:
      As a Kiwi I suspect your knowledge of football or soccer as the unknowing call it is very limited . If for one moment you thought WBA deserved anything from tonight’s game you are seriously deluded

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 22:55

    Could have gone either way and West Brom deserved a point. Not often you get a Championship game where both managers have lifted the Premier League trophy as players !

    • Reply posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 23:10

      Sum Yung Gai replied:
      Good spot.

  • Comment posted by Top, today at 22:36

    Wba the draw kings.

    Chances come and go again and again.

    A player makes a mistake and wba are 1-0 down, then they have to chase the game for the umpteenth time.

    I only watched till half time due to a medical emergency with my dad.

    Need to score more.

    • Reply posted by bigbadwolf2018, today at 22:38

      bigbadwolf2018 replied:
      Hope your dad is ok?

  • Comment posted by parkylane street, today at 22:22

    Well done WBA. That said (as a neutral) Burnley will PROBABLY go up, WBA, PROBABLY won't.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:53

    Goodness me this referee was awful. Not biased or cheating one team like the prem lgue ones but just rank awful

  • Comment posted by Capt Sponge, today at 23:15

    Baggies stick with it, football is way better than last year. The results will come. It’s a long season.

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 23:24

      terry phillips replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 23:15

    Looks like stoppage time is being counted properly this season across all the football leagues.

    Hopefully this will reduce the amount of time wasting by the team on top.

  • Comment posted by PhilKimby, today at 22:44

    Only caught the second half but it seemed quite entertaining to me. Baggies have to stop giving away goals though. Hope the new lad turns out to be the business, he looked sharp

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 23:03

    We've got to play BTA from the off against Coventry he caused panic in Burnley defence when he came on and he will scare the living daylights out of cov. COYB

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 22:53

    Baggies deserved a point let's be fair and so chuffed for Brandon what a nice lad but gonna be big , so thanks Salford for letting us have the lad you have done a great job with him . Bruce looked hurried tonight in his interview can't see him being at West brom much longer .COYB

  • Comment posted by Zorro, today at 22:51

    Burnley's net spend this summer was -£50m and yet here we are with a young and exciting team already challenging near the top. UTC

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 22:53

      andrew replied:
      Where do you get 50 million from? You really have not got a clue at all have you son

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 22:29

    It’s early days, but I keep seeing West Brom up on possession, up on shots, up on corners blah blah, but ultimately they are not hitting the back of the net at least one more time that the opponents.

    • Reply posted by Hang on a minute, today at 22:50

      Hang on a minute replied:
      Yes Adam,we've been the better team in every game so far (apart from Wigan Tuesday, which was diabolical )but ultimately it's a results based industry,1 win in 8 ?,2 more games I'd give Bruce

  • Comment posted by BDTBL, today at 22:27

    Fair result - 2 Teams who are looking towards promotion.

  • Comment posted by vanPietro, today at 22:22

    This is now getting silly; another goal scored 90+7.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:32

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      How is it silly? If players get injured (or fake injury) or time-waste, there's going to be plenty of added time.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 2nd September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421145914
2Burnley8341148613
3Norwich741296313
4Watford733186212
5Blackburn740378-112
6Reading7403710-312
7Bristol City7322139411
8Sunderland7322118311
9QPR73221210211
10Preston725020211
11Hull73221113-211
12Rotherham62318539
13West Brom8161121029
14Luton72326609
15Blackpool7223810-28
16Stoke722379-28
17Cardiff722346-28
18Wigan614158-37
19Millwall7214711-47
20Middlesbrough71331012-26
21Swansea7133611-56
22Birmingham712448-45
23Huddersfield6114710-34
24Coventry401358-31
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport