Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0BurnleyBurnley1

West Bromwich Albion v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ButtonBooked at 29mins
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 5Bartley
  • 4O'Shea
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 8Livermore
  • 9Zohore
  • 10Phillips
  • 20Reach
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 24Palmer
  • 26Ashworth

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 3Taylor
  • 29Maatsen
  • 4CorkBooked at 36mins
  • 24Cullen
  • 22da Silva
  • 8Brownhill
  • 23Tella
  • 9Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Josh Brownhill tries a through ball, but Vitinho is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a set piece situation.

  3. Booking

    Jack Cork (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).

  5. Post update

    John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Arijanet Muric.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu.

  9. Post update

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Burnley 1. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  10. Booking

    David Button (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Penalty Burnley. Nathan Tella draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by David Button (West Bromwich Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John Swift.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Connor Roberts.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitinho (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Ian Maatsen (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley8431147715
2Sheff Utd7421145914
3Norwich741296313
4Watford733186212
5Blackburn740378-112
6Reading7403710-312
7Bristol City7322139411
8Sunderland7322118311
9QPR73221210211
10Preston725020211
11Hull73221113-211
12Rotherham62318539
13Luton72326609
14West Brom8152111018
15Blackpool7223810-28
16Stoke722379-28
17Cardiff722346-28
18Wigan614158-37
19Millwall7214711-47
20Middlesbrough71331012-26
21Swansea7133611-56
22Birmingham712448-45
23Huddersfield6114710-34
24Coventry401358-31
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport