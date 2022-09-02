West Bromwich Albion v Burnley

Offside, Burnley. Josh Brownhill tries a through ball, but Vitinho is caught offside.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1ButtonBooked at 29mins
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 5Bartley
- 4O'Shea
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 35Yokuslu
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 11Diangana
- 18Grant
Substitutes
- 8Livermore
- 9Zohore
- 10Phillips
- 20Reach
- 21Thomas-Asante
- 24Palmer
- 26Ashworth
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 3Taylor
- 29Maatsen
- 4CorkBooked at 36mins
- 24Cullen
- 22da Silva
- 8Brownhill
- 23Tella
- 9Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 6Egan-Riley
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10Barnes
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 17Manuel
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a set piece situation.
Jack Cork (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).
John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Arijanet Muric.
Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu.
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Burnley 1. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
David Button (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Burnley. Nathan Tella draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by David Button (West Bromwich Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John Swift.
Attempt missed. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Connor Roberts.
Attempt saved. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a cross.
Attempt missed. Vitinho (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ian Maatsen (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
