Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton midfielder Dele Alli has joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The 26-year-old joined Everton from Tottenham in February and started one game in 11 appearances for the Goodison Park club last season.

He has made two substitute outings - in league defeats against Chelsea and Aston Villa - for the Toffees this season.

Alli won the last of his 37 caps for England in 2019.

More to follow.