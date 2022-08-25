Dele Alli: Everton midfielder joins Besiktas on season-long loan
Everton midfielder Dele Alli has joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
The 26-year-old joined Everton from Tottenham in February and started one game in 11 appearances for the Goodison Park club last season.
He has made two substitute outings - in league defeats against Chelsea and Aston Villa - for the Toffees this season.
Alli won the last of his 37 caps for England in 2019.
More to follow.
