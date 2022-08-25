Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Rory Watson was released by Scunthorpe United at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Goalkeeper Rory Watson has signed a new deal with Wrexham, which will see him stay at the National League club until January.

The 26-year-old joined on a short term deal in August as back up to Mark Howard following an injury Christian Dibble and Rob Lainton not fully fit.

The ex-Scunthorpe United keeper has been on the bench for Wrexham's opening four league games.

"I just want to help as much as I can," he said.