Jordan Hugill joined Cardiff City on loan in January 2022

Cardiff boss Steve Morison wants to strengthen his squad before the transfer deadline but insists the Championship club will be "choosy."

The Bluebirds signed 14 players over the summer and Morison has not ruled out further arrivals.

Morison is keen to sign a striker but said there had been no contact with Norwich over re-signing former loanee Jordan Hugill.

"We are very choosy on what we want we would be stupid not to be," he said.

"But there is only a select list to actually choose from."

Morison said he was "fed up" of defending his front men following last Sunday's 2-0 Severnside derby defeat at Bristol City.

Both Max Waters and Mark Harris missed good chances at Ashton Gate.

Discussing potential business before the window closes, Morison said: "I know what your re all alluding to - 'Is there a striker coming through the door.' No, at this current moment.

"That is not the fact that if one came up who was better than what we have or would improve us we would not take it, of course we would.

"That's not because of any other reason than if we did lose one or two we would be really light in that position.

"That would have been no different if we had taken our chances on Sunday and won the game it would be the same conversation."

Cardiff have been frequently linked with Norwich City striker Hugill, who netted four goals in 17 Championship starts in the second half of last season to help Morison steer the club clear of the relegation zone.

Hugill scored for Norwich in their EFL Cup tie defeat by Premier League Bournemouth in midweek.

"I have not had any phone call to say 'do you want to take Jordan Hugill," Morison added.

"He was great for us last year he has gone and played and scored the other night."

Morison is not expecting a late night before the 11pm deadline on 1 September but said: "If something becomes available we are ready to act."

Cardiff entertain Preston on Saturday and will be without Republic of Ireland under-21 left back Joel Bagan.

He is ruled out after sustaining a head injury in the Severnside derby with specialist left back Jamillu Collins already ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.