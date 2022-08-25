Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Lukas Jutkiewicz started his first Championship match of the campaign against Wigan

Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has been banned for two matches after being found guilty of deceiving a match official.

Jutkiewicz, 33, committed a "clear act of simulation" during his side's 1-0 defeat at home to Wigan, the FA ruled.

Wigan's Joe Bennett was sent off after Jutkiewicz went to ground in the Championship match on 20 August.

Jutkiewicz had denied the charge of improper conduct that saw Bennett dismissed in the 10th minute.

However, an Independent Regulatory Commission found the charge against him to be proven.

Jutkiewicz, who is yet to score this season, will miss Birmingham's trip to Rotherham on Saturday and the visit of Norwich on Tuesday.

Birmingham are 18th in the table after Nathan Broadhead scored the 82nd-minute winner for Wigan at St Andrew's.