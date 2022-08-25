Last updated on .From the section European Football

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named Uefa women's Coach of the Year 2021-22 after leading the Lionesses to a historic victory at the Euros.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the men's Player of the Year award following a La Liga and Champions League double last season.

His manager Carlo Ancelotti was named as the men's Coach of the Year.

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas claimed the women's Player of the Year award for a consecutive year.