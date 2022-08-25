Last updated on .From the section European Football

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named women's Uefa Coach of the Year 2021-22 after leading the Lionesses to a historic victory at the Euros.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the men's Player of the Year award following a La Liga and Champions League double last season.

His manager Carlo Ancelotti was named as the men's Coach of the Year.

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas claimed the women's Player of the Year award for a consecutive year.

Wiegman beat Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor, who guided the French side to their eighth Champions League title, and Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg to the women's Coach of the Year award after leading England to their first major tournament success since the 1966 men's World Cup.

"Things have been set in place and gone very well since I started with the team in September," Wiegman said in response to winning the award.

"We've really enjoyed it and we've performed at our highest level.

"Now we are looking forward again. Hopefully we qualify for the World Cup and then next year we go to the World Cup and try to improve the game, perform ourselves and enjoy the game of course."

