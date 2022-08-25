Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Ben Chrisene has been with Aston Villa for two years

Ben Chrisene has joined Kilmarnock on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The left-back, 18, joined Villa from Exeter City in 2020 and has made six senior appearances overall.

"I'm a left-back, see myself as a dynamic player if the gaffer needs me to adapt, I'm very powerful, good on the ball and can defend," he said.

Killie host Motherwell in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match at Rugby Park.

And Chrisene added on Kilmarnock's website: I'm really looking forward to Saturday."

