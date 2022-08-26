Europa League draw: Man Utd and Arsenal handed favourable draws
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Manchester United will play La Liga side Real Sociedad while Arsenal will face former champions PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League group stage.
Erik ten Hag's side will also play Sheriff and Omonia in Group E in what appears to be a favourable draw for the Red Devils.
Arsenal have also been drawn with Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich in Group A.
Inaugural Europa Conference League winners Roma are in Group C with Real Betis, Ludogorets and HJK.
Group stage draw in full
Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca
Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki
Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise
Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonia
Group F: SS Lazio, Feyenoord, FC Midtjylland, SK Sturm Graz
Group G: Olympiakos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes
Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros TC, Trabzonspor
More to follow.