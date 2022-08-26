Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester United will play La Liga side Real Sociedad while Arsenal will face former champions PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League group stage.

Erik ten Hag's side will also play Sheriff and Omonia in Group E in what appears to be a favourable draw for the Red Devils.

Arsenal have also been drawn with Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich in Group A.

Inaugural Europa Conference League winners Roma are in Group C with Real Betis, Ludogorets and HJK.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca

Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonia

Group F: SS Lazio, Feyenoord, FC Midtjylland, SK Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiakos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes

Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros TC, Trabzonspor

More to follow.