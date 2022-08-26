Close menu

Nottingham Forest: Eighteen new signings, but how many is too much?

By Ryan BaldiBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forestcomments51

Nottingham Forest
Ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi, centre, is among the many new faces at Nottingham Forest

On Thursday, former Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier became the latest player to be linked to Nottingham Forest - he would become their 19th signing of the summer.

The Ivory Coast international would join an impressive cast of newcomers at the City Ground that includes the likes of Jesse Lingard, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Forest have forked out transfer fees totalling almost £150m as they have committed to spending big to boost their hopes of survival in a first top-flight campaign in 23 years. And it appears they are not yet finished, with rumours of further additions in the final week of the transfer window.

But the staggering number of incomings at last season's Championship play-off winners has raised the question of, when it comes to recruiting for Premier League survival, how much is too much?

"The more players you bring in and the more alterations you do, the more difficult it becomes, the more of a gamble you're taking," insists George Burley, who guided Ipswich to promotion in 2000 before finishing fifth in their first campaign back in the top flight.

"It's much more difficult when you're bringing a lot of new players into a team. It can take time and it can backfire on you."

Nottingham Forest celebrate their Championship play off final win
Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield in last season's Championship play-off final to secure Premier League promotion

But while the sheer number of signings to be integrated presents a difficult task for manager Steve Cooper, Phil Brown - who steered Hull City to Premier League promotion in 2008 - believes the Forest boss is a key reason why the club were able to attract so many high-profile arrivals.

"To attract the right kind of player to the football club would depend on the style of football Steve Cooper was going to play," Brown suggests. "I think it was interesting that he got them promoted on a style of football that was getting lots of plaudits from other managers such as Jurgen Klopp. That attracted a lot of attention to Steve Cooper more in particular than Notts Forest.

Nottingham Forest's new signings
Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin)Wayne Hennessey (Burnley)
Dean Henderson (Man Utd) Brandon Aguilera (Alajuelense)
Giulian Biancone (Troyes)Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield)
Moussa Niakhate (Mainz) Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield)
Omar Richards (Bayern Munich)Jesse Lingard (Free)
Neco Williams (Liverpool)Orel Mangala (Stuttgart)
Orel Mangala (Stuttgart)Emmanuel Dennis (Watford)
Cheikhou Kouyate (Free)Remo Freuler (Atalanta)
Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves)Ryan Hammond (Millwall)

"An awful lot of managers now, they are huge on how they play and their philosophy about football. That in itself attracts the likes of Jesse Lingard from bigger clubs."

Steve Coppell has overseen three top-flight promotions in his managerial career, twice with Crystal Palace and a third time with Reading in 2006. Each time he has taken a side up, he has prioritised continuity over mass recruitment, but believes a manager must also recognise when upgrades are needed before it's too late.

"In my experience, what I've found is when you get promotion, your natural instinct is to give the players who got you promoted an opportunity," Coppell says.

"They've got you there - you want to repay that debt by giving them the opportunity to sink or swim.

"At Reading, they were all hungry and never played in the Premier League before. We were desperate to give them the opportunity and they repaid that faith. We finished eighth. With Palace my first time, we didn't have a great deal of money to spend big in the market, so we didn't. We tried to repay the faith.

Jesse Lingard celebrates for Nottingham Forest
Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard is one of Nottingham Forest's highest-profile signings

"But after we got beat 9-0 by Liverpool, it became obvious that what we had wasn't good enough. So [chairman] Ron Noades dug very deep and we made significant signings to maintain our status, and it worked."

Paul Jewell subscribed to a similar theory of standing by the players who'd earned promotion when he took Bradford and Wigan up to the top flight, in 1999 and 2004 respectively. Without the funds to invest heavily in the transfer market, he chose to incentivise the players already under his command.

"At Wigan, we didn't know which lads were going to be good enough for the Premier League, but we knew they certainly wouldn't lack for desire, hard work, because they'd been doing it for the last four years with me.

"We decided to improve their contracts, but rather than give them guaranteed money, we made it very attractive for them to be in the team. If they were playing games, they were getting very well paid. We finished 10th and got to a cup final. The whole was greater than the sum of its parts.

"I remember [chairman] Dave Whelan saying to me when we got promoted, 'Look, let's not be silly. If we get relegated, let's go down in good shape; not financial ruin. Then we've got the parachute money and we can use that to come again.' With Nottingham Forest, if it goes wrong, what are they going to be left with? It's a tightrope. If they finish in the top half, it's money well spent."

Forest aren't the first promoted side to spend heavily in an effort to stave off a swift return to the second tier.

Fulham spent £150.3m in 2018 and Aston Villa splashed £144.5m upon their Premier League return the following season. And the fortunes of those two clubs proved money alone offers no guarantees: Fulham were relegated after finishing with just 26 points; Villa survived, but only just, finishing one place outside the drop zone.

"I'm fascinated by what Nottingham Forest have done and how it's going to work out," says Coppell.

"If I was a coach and had so many new players coming in, it would be the most difficult thing to incorporate them within the squad. It's a huge challenge for the manager.

"If Forest survive comfortably, it is without doubt a formula that a number of clubs in the future will follow."

How to follow Nottingham Forest on the BBC bannerNottingham Forest banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by PaulTG, today at 08:53

    Some rather out of touch managers interviewed! Forest are signing lots of players, mostly youngsters with great resale value or older ones, Lingard for instance, on 1 or 2 year contracts. If it works, fantastic, if not then a couple of sales to balance the books leaving a top Championship promotion team ready to go.
    And Steve Cooper is 1st class at moulding a squad to the way he wants them to play

  • Comment posted by Thomas Lloyd, today at 08:52

    They've let a lot of loan signings go and have replaced them with more permanent signings. If the money's there, then why not? You have to take some chances to stay in the league.

    If they keep Steve Cooper, then I think they'll be fine this year.

  • Comment posted by Robinhood, today at 08:49

    At the end of the day you only get one shot at it.

    What's the point of waiting until half way through the season, when you're possibly in deep trouble, before the club decides to act. And if clubs know you're desperate to sign a player then the price tags go up as we've seen.

    In Forest's case, we a quite a few loan players so that probably forced Cooper's hand too. Better to be proactive

  • Comment posted by aviron, today at 08:45

    Fulham did the same thing a few years ago and went straight back down.

    • Reply posted by Rutland23, today at 08:46

      Rutland23 replied:
      They will be the same

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 08:44

    Ryan Baldi: Very little research, but how little is too little?

  • Comment posted by Spelcheck, today at 08:40

    Some good signings Forest have made. A lot though will depend on if they can keep Cooper. He went to Forest because of his own ambition (nothing wrong with that) and I can see him leaving too for the same reason. I think he’ll be offered the Leicester job when Rodgers gets fired this autumn. That’s my prediction for this season.

    • Reply posted by me, today at 08:44

      me replied:
      Took words right out of my mouth

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 08:35

    Fair play to them. It's a gamble but they had no choice given the make-up of their promotion side. Better option than being perennial yo-yo clubs like Norwich who didn't even attempt to invest to stay-up

    • Reply posted by Paul Jolly , today at 08:38

      Paul Jolly replied:
      Not easy when you haven’t got rich owners like Forest ,we could always gamble and end up Derby

  • Comment posted by asdf1234, today at 08:34

    You’d have to pay me a lot more than £130k a week to live in Nottingham.

    • Reply posted by Thomas Lloyd, today at 08:50

      Thomas Lloyd replied:
      Good job no-one asked then, isn't it?

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 08:34

    How good does the Forest top look with no sponsor on it?

  • Comment posted by Windleiser, today at 08:34

    What needs reporting is who is left in the squad from last season: cook, worrall, mckenna, colback, cafu, surridge, Yates, mbe soh, Taylor and goalkeeper Jordan smith. That’s basically 10 players. So you need at least 15 in. Look back at the list, taylor and Cafu are likely to go. So when we’re talking 17,18 even 20 players, they are all needed!

    • Reply posted by James, today at 08:48

      James replied:
      You've missed Brennan Johnson at least off your list, not a Forest fan so can't confirm any more but my understanding off the appearance figures from last season is its only fringe players bar the keeper and Grabban who have actually left (and the loanees).

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 08:33

    As I understand it half the Forest squad were loans last season and serveral were out of contract so a rebuild was required. The number of new signings probably doesn't matter, what does is the ability for them to gel quickly and get used to the PL. Same challenge any club faces. Buy 1 or 20 new players, you hope they will work out but its always a gamble.

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 08:31

    Wishing the Mangala twins well for the season. It'd be special to see them start in the next game.

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 08:28

    Villa did a similar thing a few years back & survived, thanks to a VAR brain fart. So good luck to Forest.

  • Comment posted by ello ello, today at 08:26

    I wish the Mangala twins all the best at Forest...I probably would have given them different first names though

    • Reply posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 08:37

      JOHN SPARTAN replied:
      They could have been the Volmer twins.

  • Comment posted by Bilbo, today at 08:24

    It was clear Forest needed an overhaul of the squad for all the reasons their fans have mentioned. Only concern for the club is whether Cooper can gel them together and impose his tactics soon enough to start picking up the points needed to survive.

    Hopefully the recruitment team have put decent clauses in contracts for IF they do get relegated

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 08:23

    Nowhere in the article does it mention that the core of the side that were responsible for getting us promoted were either loan players, who have since returned to their clubs, or players who are still playing at Forest.
    Are they really suggesting that the remainder of the squad that won promotion, Championship fringe players at best, should now be trusted with keeping the club in the PL?

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 08:21

    Forest didn't have many 1st team players of their own so had to recruit. I'd expect the players they brought in aren't on ridiculous money so if they drop they'll be able to cope for a season & try to bounce back with a quality squad. Lingard is probably the highest earner & on 1 year contract which makes sense. If they stay up then they can build on this and possibly have a long stay in the PL.

  • Comment posted by Kurt, today at 08:20

    Tbf Forest had a lot of players at the end of last season return to their parent clubs after loans. They definitely needed a good few but 15+ signings is a bit mad, whole new squad but you cant blame Forest for spending to stay up, not really as if they're 50m+ transfers, its quite smart business if they do stay up.

  • Comment posted by Don Barzini, today at 08:19

    Yeah great article Ryan. Don’t bother to mention the fact that Forest lost about 14 players between last season and this one and therefore had no option but to spend some money to replace them. Just continue this ridiculous media narrative that we’re just chucking money around to try and stay in the Prem.

    • Reply posted by asdf1234, today at 08:38

      asdf1234 replied:
      But you are are just chucking money around. Financial Fair Play will be along soon to sort it all out.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 08:18

    It's a pretty ridiculous overhaul. Honestly without knowing Forest's financial situation I couldn't tell you if it risks the clubs future or not - all I know is they sure as hell aren't breaking even on net spend! I think the wages will count more than the fees spent on these players in that respect.

    Still, they're trying something different and it'll be interesting to see where it gets them.

    • Reply posted by Don Barzini, today at 08:20

      Don Barzini replied:
      We lost around 14 players at the end of last season. Why is it ridiculous to replace them?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC