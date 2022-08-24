Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Eli King has played five times for Wales during their current qualifying campaign for next year's Euro Under-21 finals

Cardiff City midfielder Eli King has joined League Two side Crewe Alexandra on loan until January.

King, 19, has made four Championship appearances for the Bluebirds.

The Wales Under-21 international also started Cardiff's FA Cup tie at Liverpool in February, playing for 69 minutes in a 3-1 fourth-round defeat.

"He's been on the radar for some time and we are happy to get it over the line," assistant manager Lee Bell told Crewe's official website.

"Cardiff were initially reluctant to let him out because he's been in and around their squad throughout pre-season, so we had to be patient.

"He has plenty of pedigree and is just the type of player we have been looking for to add to the squad."

King has been restricted to an EFL Cup appearance - a first-round 3-0 home defeat by Portsmouth - this season.

Crewe have a mounting injury list with attacker Lachlan Brooke, who is on loan from Brentford, expected to be out for about six weeks with an ankle problem.

Midfielder Charlie Colkett has a hamstring injury and full-back Rio Adebisi has a foot issue, while forward Christopher Long is not match fit.

Seventh-placed Crewe visit a Bradford side three points behind them in League Two on Saturday.