Is it really week five already? Dundee United fans will be hoping the weekend finishes with their side securing their first Scottish Premiership win of the season - but, boy, they sure face an almighty task.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, are also in search of a maiden victory following their promotion back to the top flight, as a certain Ross County striker aims to maintain his impressive record against Rangers.

Allow BBC Scotland to highlight some of the games and names to keep a close eye on.

Game of weekend: Dundee United v Celtic

At the outset of the Premiership season, onlookers would have anticipated Tannadice being one of the more difficult away grounds.

United's summer recruitment, which looked shrewd, and a 1-0 first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar in Europa Conference League qualifying appeared to strengthen that notion.

Four weeks - and a 7-0 drubbing by AZ Alkmaar - later, United are yet to register a point at home or a win at all in the league so far.

Following an opening-day draw at Kilmarnock, Premiership defeats to Livingston and St Mirren on Tayside have added to a heavy 4-1 loss at Tynecastle.

A humiliating night in the Netherlands looks to have shot the confidence of Jack Ross' side, and with defending champions Celtic coming to town this Sunday, it could scarcely be a more difficult task.

Ross has never beaten Celtic in eight previous meetings as a manager, failing during his time with Alloa, St Mirren and Hibernian. To halt that trend, he will have to overcome an Ange Postecoglou side on a 36-game unbeaten run.

Perhaps United can take hope in the fact Celtic have failed to win at Tannadice in two of their past four trips, drawing twice.

But Ross' men will be welcoming a hungry group of Celtic players vying to stake their claims for starting spots in next Saturday's Old Firm derby.

Player to watch: Jordan White

Which player scored every time he played against Rangers last season? Jordan White.

The Ross County striker gets another chance against the Ibrox side in Glasgow on Saturday, with Malky Mackay's men going for successive wins after last week's victory at home to Kilmarnock.

The forward's only goal so far this season has come in a 2-1 defeat by Hearts, but the former Motherwell man certainly has a knack of scoring against his boyhood club.

White has netted in all four of his Premiership appearances for County against Rangers, which account for 40% of the striker's goals in Scotland's top flight.

And, remarkably, since the Ibrox side's promotion in 2016, only former Celtic strikers Odsonne Edouard (seven) and Moussa Dembele (five) have scored more league goals against them.

While White boasts an impressive individual return, County's top-flight record against Rangers is at the other end of the scale as the Highland side are yet to win a Premiership match against the Govan club, failing in 16 attempts.

To rip up that unwanted record, the visitors will have to beat a Rangers side buoyant after Wednesday's Champions League triumph over PSV Eindhoven propelled them into the group stage for the first time in 12 years.

Four of Jordan White's 10 Premiership goals have come against boyhood club Rangers

Manager spotlight: Derek McInnes

Like United, Kilmarnock only have a point to show from their first four outings. The Ayrshire side last won in the top flight in May 2021.

Manager Derek McInnes, meanwhile, is seeking his first Premiership win as a manager since February that year, which funnily enough came against his current club.

The season is too much in its infancy to start drawing conclusions, but for McInnes and his team a first three points of the season would be a welcome end to August and their reintroduction to top-flight football.

A fourth straight defeat, however, will consign ex-Aberdeen boss McInnes to his joint worst losing run as a Premiership manager in over a decade, having last lost four on the bounce in Scotland's top flight with St Johnstone in April 2011.

Standing in his way? Rookie manager Steven Hammell, who has in-form Motherwell flying high in third.

Including his interim spell, club legend Hammell has won three of his opening four games as Fir Park boss, with the Lanarkshire side looking for a third league win on the bounce in what should be an intriguing encounter at Rugby Park.