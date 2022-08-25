Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Fans piled on to the pitch at the Memorial Ground when Bristol Rovers' promotion was secured

Bristol Rovers' Memorial Stadium can operate at full capacity after having sanctions due to crowd trouble lifted.

The team had to play their first two home matches of the new League One campaign in front of a reduced crowd, following pitch invasions last season.

The Safety Advisory Group has now removed the restrictions after inspections showed their "concerns" had been addressed.

Rovers next face Shrewsbury Town at home on 27 August.

"The safety of all attendees to the stadium is our first priority and we have worked closely with the Safety Advisory Group over a number of weeks to ensure that their concerns were addressed," Bristol Rovers chief executive officer Tom Gorringe said.

"I would like to thank all of our supporters who followed the guidance and helped ensure that these restrictions were lifted.

"It is vitally important that we now maintain this to ensure that no further restrictions are implied as this will once again impact the number of supporters that are able to get to The Mem and support the team."

Two pitch invasions were cited as primary reasons for the sanctions, which were also imposed by the local authorities. The first occurred during Rovers' 0-0 draw with Forest Green Rovers in April.

The second incident came on the final day of last season when fans invaded the pitch during the team's 7-0 victory over Scunthorpe United, and again after the final whistle.

Bristol Rovers were recently fined £16,500 by the Football Association for fan disorder that occurred during and after the Scunthorpe victory.