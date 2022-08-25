Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Michael O'Neill won 55 of his 143 games in charge of Stoke

Stoke City have sacked manager Michael O'Neill after a poor start to the Championship season, having won just once in five games.

The 53-year-old was appointed by the Potters in November 2019, replacing Nathan Jones.

The former Northern Ireland boss is the first manager to be sacked in the Championship this campaign.

Assistant manager Dean Holden will take charge on an interim basis with Stoke visiting Blackburn on Saturday.

In a statement, chairman John Coates said: "Michael joined us in November 2019 when the club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated.

"Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction. I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future."

Stoke were bottom of the Championship, having won only two of their opening 15 games, when O'Neill arrived but they finished 15th during a pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season.

In his first two full seasons with the club, O'Neill guided them to consecutive 14th-placed finishes in the second tier.

Despite the signings of Dwight Gayle and highly rated Manchester City youngster Liam Delap, they have only beaten Blackpool this season.

They lost their last league game against Sunderland, leaving them 21st in the table, and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Morecambe on penalties in the first round.

O'Neill is the second manager to be sacked in the English Football League this season, after Robbie Stockdale left League Two Rochdale on 18 August.