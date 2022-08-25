Close menu

Michael O'Neill: Stoke City sack manager after poor start to the season

Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Michael O'Neill
Michael O'Neill won 55 of his 143 games in charge of Stoke

Stoke City have sacked manager Michael O'Neill after a poor start to the Championship season, having won just once in five games.

The 53-year-old was appointed by the Potters in November 2019, replacing Nathan Jones.

The former Northern Ireland boss is the first manager to be sacked in the Championship this campaign.

Assistant manager Dean Holden will take charge on an interim basis with Stoke visiting Blackburn on Saturday.

In a statement, chairman John Coates said: "Michael joined us in November 2019 when the club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated.

"Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction. I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future."

Stoke were bottom of the Championship, having won only two of their opening 15 games, when O'Neill arrived but they finished 15th during a pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season.

In his first two full seasons with the club, O'Neill guided them to consecutive 14th-placed finishes in the second tier.

Despite the signings of Dwight Gayle and highly rated Manchester City youngster Liam Delap, they have only beaten Blackpool this season.

They lost their last league game against Sunderland, leaving them 21st in the table, and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Morecambe on penalties in the first round.

O'Neill is the second manager to be sacked in the English Football League this season, after Robbie Stockdale left League Two Rochdale on 18 August.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 11:29

    As far as I’m aware, Tony Pulis is out of work at the moment. He could well be the returning Messiah at Stoke. Bring back the glory days. 😃

  • Comment posted by Browny1856, today at 11:24

    Sean Dyche and Stoke is a long ball match made in heaven

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 11:24

    Undoubtedly done a lot of hard word work to set the club straight on the FFP front but the football for the past 18 months has been dire.
    Stoke have owners worth over 8 billion - you can’t expect to survive providing the results MON has in 2022.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 11:21

    Maybe Stoke just aren’t very good.

    • Reply posted by British Steel, today at 11:32

      British Steel replied:
      Yes - the team has not been very good. So thats why we've changed our manager for a long run of poor results. I don't see your point?

  • Comment posted by Bryan Tonks, today at 11:21

    Clubs who regularly do this "early sacking" (either because the directors are delusional, or the fans have taken against them) are regularly the underperforming clubs. Those who go for stability do much better. If the FA cared anything for the game, it should bring in a "Change of management" window, alongside the transfer window. Then manager's wouldn't be fearful over 2 or 3 defeats in a row...

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, today at 11:24

      they dont like it up em replied:
      Said forest and Steve cooper never

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 11:21

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 11:20

    big sam can come out of retirement again. . . . .

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 11:20

    Makes me wonder just what the owners are expecting after just 5 games, there are at least 10teams far better than Stoke in the division. If Delap and Gayle gel then they could have a reasonable chance of the play offs... can see at least another sacking b4 the end of the season... at least anyone coming in knows worst case scenario is a decent pay off for a short work life expectancy

    • Reply posted by Mark A Sims, today at 11:32

      Mark A Sims replied:
      It's not just five games. The last two seasons have been shocking and totally underwhelming and underperforming.

  • Comment posted by Reyes_9, today at 11:19

    So they were happy to give his predecessor 15 games but give him only 5. What a bunch of clowns, may as well have got rid in May and let a new manager have the full transfer window and preseason

    • Reply posted by Vic Mackey, today at 11:23

      Vic Mackey replied:
      Erm, he had two seasons before.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 11:18

    It was too easy to go to Stoke on a cold Wednesday night lol

  • Comment posted by they dont like it up em, today at 11:17

    Unless you have been watching the dross he serves up you won’t understand

  • Comment posted by Watford Dave, today at 11:16

    Terrible decision. You get no where sacking managers too quickly.

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, today at 11:18

      they dont like it up em replied:
      Ask forest and Steve cooper that question from last season 🙄🙄🙄

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 11:14

    5 games into a season is ridiculous
    Unless it is gross misconduct there should be a rule they have to be given so many games to stop this nonsense

    • Reply posted by Vic Mackey, today at 11:24

      Vic Mackey replied:
      If that's no discernable pick up from the trajectory of the previous season.... Makes sense. He still gets paid. Everyone moves on.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 11:13

    Too soon... but whoever comes in has a wicked strike force to play with. I can see Stoke heading up the table.

  • Comment posted by man, today at 11:12

    MON did a great job keeping us up, but unfortunately wasn't the right man to match the ambition of the club & us fans.

    The headline doesn't reflect the downwards trend we've been going on since December. We've been unlucky with injuries but his stubbornness to play a 3-5-2 with no alternative was his downfall and doesn't suit the decent squad we have.

    Thanks MON and good luck in your next job.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 11:11

    Hope Stoke go down. Michael O'Neill will prove them wrong. Great manager that wasn't given the time.

    • Reply posted by markyc, today at 11:14

      markyc replied:
      Agree, when Lampard went from Derby he could have been good.

  • Comment posted by U20308468, today at 11:10

    Stupid decision

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 11:09

    Sackings for poor performances in August is absurd. If the time is right to go "in a different direction" then surely it was three weeks ago, before the season started, to give the new manager a fresh start.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 11:09

    new signongs take time to find their feet and fit in the tempo of competetive matches ...Sacking someone 3 weeks into the season really is not going to achieve anything because new style or formation of play will take weeks to get use to and,by which time the they could be adrift at the bottom ..O,Neill should have been sacked at the end of the last season.

  • Comment posted by Davros, today at 11:09

    5 games into a season is obsurd.

