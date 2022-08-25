Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Jewison Bennette helped Costa Rica qualify for the 2022 World Cup in June

Sunderland have signed Costa Rica international winger Jewison Bennette on a four-year deal with the option of an extra year.

The 18-year-old joins from CS Herediano, who play in the top tier of the Costa Rican football league.

Bennette made his international debut last year and moves to Wearside for an undisclosed fee.

"When you see the Stadium of Light, it gives you desire to work hard and give your all," he told the club website. external-link

Manager Alex Neil added: "Our model is to unearth the best young talent and try to develop them, so for everyone it is very exciting.

"We need to be patient and allow him time to acclimatise to a new country and learn the language - he is certainly one for the future."

Sunderland have begun the new Championship season with two wins from five matches and host Norwich on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.