Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Matt Clarke made 33 appearances on loan for West Bromwich Albion last season

Middlesbrough have signed defender Matt Clarke on a three-year contract from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old came through Ipswich Town's youth system and later moved to Portsmouth following a loan spell.

He went on to move along the south coast in the summer of 2019 when he joined Brighton for £3m.

After joining the Seagulls, he spent time on loan with Derby County as well as a stint at West Bromwich Albion.

Clarke did not make a senior appearance for Brighton but he spent the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons on loan with the Rams, during which he made a total of 81 appearances, before making 33 appearances for the Baggies.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.