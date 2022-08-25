Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Neilson, Grant, Rangers, Celtic, Adams, Aberdeen
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson insists referee Lawrence Visser should not have sent off Jorge Grant in his side's 1-0 loss to Zurich, which completed a 3-1 aggregate Europa League play-off win for the Swiss. (Sun)
Neilson calls on Uefa to act after missiles were thrown at Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon at Tynecastle. (Herald - subscription required)
AZ, Partizan Belgrade, Villarreal and West Ham United are among Hearts' potential Europa Conference League opponents. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Borna Barisic tells his Rangers teammates they will have to raise their game in the group stage of the Champions League. (Record)
Rangers' Champions League opponents Ajax are confident winger Antony, 22, will not be sold to Manchester United despite the latest £76m bid. (Metro)
Celtic defender Mortiz Jenz believes the Scottish Premiership winners should aim to topple Real Madrid and win their Champions League group. (Sun)
Jenz is eager to play at Real's Bernabeu but says "nothing compares to Celtic Park". (Record)
Dundee United must face up to criticism they are a "soft touch" as they prepare to face defending champions Celtic, says captain Ryan Edwards.(Courier - subscription required)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says Scotland forward Che Adams, 26, is not for sale this summer. (Southern Daily Echo)
Aberdeen are still talking to potential targets but manager Jim Goodwin says there is "no panic from our end" in the final week of the transfer window. (Record)
Rangers youth Stephen Kelly, in the last 12 months of his contract, has been told he can move on but the midfielder has vowed to maintain his work ethic while still at the club. (Sun)