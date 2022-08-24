Close menu

Premier League clubs break summer transfer window spending record with week still to go

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments232

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (left) and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez
Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez were two of the Premier League's biggest transfers this summer

Premier League clubs have broken their record for spending in a summer transfer window, according to analysis from finance company Deloitte.

Deloitte has calculated clubs have spent £1.5bn so far this summer, exceeding the previous record of £1.4bn in 2017.

There is still a week to go until the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on 1 September.

Spending at the same point in 2021 was £895m and went on to reach £1.1bn.

"The record levels of spending that we've seen in this summer transfer window so far provides a sign that the business models of Premier League clubs are rebounding post-Covid," said Chris Wood, assistant director in Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

"While this is encouraging, the importance of clubs establishing responsible and sustainable spending policies cannot be overstated."

Some of the biggest transfers have seen Liverpool sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial £64m in a deal that could rise to £85m, while Manchester United have brought in Brazil midfielder Casemiro for an initial £60m from Real Madrid in a move that could eventually be worth £70m.

Tottenham Hotspur signed Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton in a move believed to be worth £60m and Manchester City secured the arrival of Norway striker Erling Haaland for £51.2m from Borussia Dortmund.

England forward Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea in a £50m deal, while the Blues also signed Spain defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a move worth more than £60m.

Fourteen players have so far been signed by Premier League clubs for reported fees of more than £30m, which compares to eight during the 2021 summer transfer window.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

233 comments

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 12:58

    I understand that looking at total spending is important. But it is net spend that is the true indicator, just looking at money spent only is just looking at one side of the story.

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 13:04

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      Nett spend doesn't tell the whole story, add ons are becoming more frequent & are normally paid over a few years

  • Comment posted by mluk, today at 12:46

    When a lot of people will be deciding between heating or eating it just shows how out of touch the sport is with the real world.

    • Reply posted by Q-Ball, today at 12:56

      Q-Ball replied:
      Unfortunately, it IS the real world. It’s the monster we have all created by worshipping at the altar of capitalism.

      As Paul Weller once wrote, “The weak get crushed as the strong grow stronger.”

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 12:53

    Net spend might be a better indicator and add context? A team that spent £100m when its brought in £100m, hasn't really spent anything.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 12:57

      Rizla replied:
      Net spend not really a true reflection. City doesn't recover as muich as other clubs when selling players. Players like Aguero and Toure leave for nothing, yet other clubs like Liverpool get big bucks for Mane and Coutinho.

  • Comment posted by Adiemus2015, today at 13:07

    So, BBC, in the light (or dark) of the cost of living crisis
    A far more insightful exercise would be to ask the Premier League clubs: Have they/will they:
    freeze/reduce season ticket prices?
    freeze/reduce "Official" merchandise prices?
    commit to local initiatives to reduce heating poverty & food poverty in their areas?
    And challenge Sky/BT/Amazon etc sports subscriptions costs while you're at it

    • Reply posted by Creese, today at 13:09

      Creese replied:
      You have mentioned those companies that do not care correctly.

  • Comment posted by James J, today at 12:52

    Check out the net spend of each club and you would see City at the bottom, having made a very tidy profit on player transfers this summer.

    • Reply posted by ponty tom, today at 13:34

      ponty tom replied:
      They will all conveniently overlook that fact James

  • Comment posted by kevlar 123, today at 12:55

    Why does this story not show how much each team got from selling players instead of just what they payed for new ones.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 13:19

      Woo87 replied:
      Because that's not how clubs generate revenue so "net spend" is irrelevant, stop being so American.

  • Comment posted by MoonInUranus, today at 12:51

    out and out spend is headline grabbing and pointless.

    It's net spend that matters.
    I'm no City fan but they've spend far less than nothing when you take into account the money they've brought in from sales.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 13:18

      Woo87 replied:
      How does net spend matter? it doesn't at all. Spend:Revenue is what you ae looking for - caring about net spend is yankee garbage for letting their masters (sorry owners) steal more profits.

      Clubs don't make money selling players. Stop this fallacy. The point of football is not "net spend" you yanks heard the word "market" and think it;s an actual market... ffs.

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 13:01

    Why can't you put the money that Premier League teams have generated by selling players. Without that this type of article doesn't give the correct image the league correctly to it's followers.

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 13:00

    man city spent less than they paid for thew first time in their recent history, looks like chelsea heading for 300 million spend whilst city have a 100 million surplus

    • Reply posted by Durden_812, today at 13:27

      Durden_812 replied:
      I doubt it. Try adding in agent fees and salaries

  • Comment posted by ineedhelp, today at 12:51

    Disgusting , money could be used to reduce ticket prices and replica kits

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      And the price of pies!

  • Comment posted by TJKeets90, today at 12:55

    That's because of Forest and all our signings!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:00

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      If they ranked teams by number of signings made, Forest would win hands down.

  • Comment posted by Eleven, today at 12:50

    But I thought Liverpool dont spend and all their signings were out of the Coutinho money

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 12:53

    Nothing new here, the spending record is set practically every new season, bar the last two Covid seasons.
    It will be set again this time next season.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 13:23

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      True, Man City will no doubt spend another £300m to add to the £3bn already spent after another failure season in the Champions League.

      Such a soulless club.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 12:53

    Welcome to Football: Greed, Desperation, Out of Touch Owners etc, no longer a Working Mans game..

  • Comment posted by Select, today at 13:44

    Still haven't seen Haaland head it yet.

    Gabriel J and Zinc to Arsenal was by far the cleverest piece of business.

    • Reply posted by Uberti, today at 13:50

      Uberti replied:
      100%.......2 fantastic signings and I'm a Spurs fan!

  • Comment posted by Innocent Bad Man-IBM, today at 12:45

    I love football, but too much billions been spent now on these transfers. The monies can be used to help the poor or less privileged around the world. Sick spendings , in between how's on earth gordon cost 60 m , jezz

  • Comment posted by Josh, today at 12:41

    This money could be better used for helping the poor locally and globally!

    • Reply posted by Jay74, today at 12:53

      Jay74 replied:
      A brilliantly simple idea!
      One problem though, how do you think all the ‘poor’ people who support a football team as their escapism would feel it their club gave all their money away and disappeared without trace?

  • Comment posted by Mr 1 Title Klopp , today at 13:50

    Liverpools Andy Nunez the most expensive signing of the window at 100m.

    And he has definitely improved them, especially their heading. 😂😂😂
    Pity the table doesn't lie.

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 14:16

      Pen Factory replied:
      Man U will soon smash than by paying £150m for Antony

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 13:42

    I really hope that Chelsea do not buy Aubameyang and that no other team buys a Barcelona player. If Barca can sell, they can register Kounde and they do not deserve to be able to do that. Nothing against Kounde.

    • Reply posted by gregadeth, today at 14:30

      gregadeth replied:
      I agree. I do however hope Chelsea buy Maguire, just for the giggles

  • Comment posted by jamiewalton76, today at 12:50

    Be interesting to see how Sky Sport subscription numbers survive the cost of living crisis and whether that has a knock-on affect on their next broadcasting rights offer (and overseas providers as well) as well clubs sponsorship deals.

    • Reply posted by Paul , today at 13:57

      Paul replied:
      Sky Sports has over 5 million subscribers and will last through the crisis just as it did through Covid when there wasnt even any live sport on for 3 months - if people cant afford to go out then the alternative is stay in and watch TV - it's going to the games (especially away ones) that will be affected

      City v Palace is £35 for me to go (ex travel and food) a months football subscription is £25

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport