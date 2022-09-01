Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City0Man UtdManchester United1

Leicester 0-1 Manchester United: Jadon Sancho scores to seal third successive win

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments701

Jadon Sancho scores
Manchester United are unbeaten in 119 Premier League games when leading at half time since losing 5-3 at Leicester in September 2014

Manchester United reeled off their third successive Premier League win under new manager Erik ten Hag to ensure Leicester City's troubled start to the season continued at King Power Stadium.

Jadon Sancho's smooth finish from Marcus Rashford's pass after 23 minutes maintained United's recent revival and allowed them to build on victories at home to Liverpool and away to Southampton.

United remained largely in control against an out of sorts Leicester, who remain bottom as they search for their first league win of the season and who, along with manager Brendan Rodgers, felt the impatience of the home fans.

Visiting keeper David de Gea was forced into a fine save from James Maddison's free-kick in the second half but otherwise United were rarely troubled, with Casemiro emerging as a substitute and Cristiano Ronaldo, another late replacement, coming close with an acrobatic bicycle kick.

Workmanlike Man Utd come through

Manchester United's performance was reminiscent of their victory at Southampton on Saturday - solid, unspectacular but highly efficient and enough to give them a third straight win in all competitions for the first time since April 2021, sending them up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Sancho was on the scoresheet again and his goal had the hallmarks of a player growing in confidence, taking Rashford's pass in his stride before rounding Leicester City keeper Danny Ward to score.

After that, United were able to do a containing job on a toothless Leicester side lacking in confidence and urgency and occasionally suffering the discontent of the increasingly impatient Foxes fans.

United were happy to play on the counter and might have added another late on but there was always the feeling one goal was enough to claim the three points. And when there were moments of anxiety, the experienced £70m new boy Casemiro came on to steady the ship.

Ten Hag's United will be growing in self-belief and they can put that to the test against early pace-setters Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Frustrated Foxes fall short

The boos around King Power Stadium summed up the mood of discontent around Leicester as they slumped to the bottom of the Premier League with only one point from their first five league games.

Rodgers has been frustrated by a lack of transfer activity this summer, not helped by the departures of high-profile figures in keeper Kasper Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana, although they have signed Reims defender Wout Faes.

There is a feeling of stagnation around the team and the club as the owners exercise financial caution but this talented group of players should be performing better than this.

Leicester are hesitant and lacking in threat, even with Jamie Vardy up front and Maddison and Youri Tielemans pulling the strings in midfield.

This loss only added to the concerns of Rodgers as he tries to spark his team into life and he must find a way to re-ignite a team and club that has achieved so much to arrest this alarmingly poor start to the season.

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Ward
  • 2Justin
  • 25Ndidi
  • 6Evans
  • 33Thomas
  • 42Soumaré
  • 10MaddisonBooked at 87mins
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forIheanachoat 76'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 7Barnes
  • 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Daka
  • 26Praet
  • 27Castagne
  • 31Iversen
  • 34Brunt

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotBooked at 28mins
  • 19Varane
  • 6MartínezBooked at 49mins
  • 12MalaciaBooked at 43mins
  • 39McTominay
  • 14Eriksen
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forCasemiroat 59'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 68'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forFredat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 17Fred
  • 18Casemiro
  • 22Heaton
  • 34van de Beek
  • 40Kovár
  • 49Garnacho
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
32,226

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Justin (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patson Daka.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kelechi Iheanacho.

  6. Post update

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Fred (Manchester United).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Jamie Vardy.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Marcus Rashford.

  10. Booking

    James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

  12. Post update

    Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

  18. Post update

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Youri Tielemans.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

VaraneRaphaël Varane

with an average of 7.40

Leicester City

  1. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    5.36

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    5.27

  3. Squad number1Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.13

  4. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.03

  5. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    4.99

  6. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    4.99

  7. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    4.87

  8. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    4.82

  9. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    4.68

  10. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    4.67

  11. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    4.26

  12. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    4.17

  13. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    4.14

Manchester United

  1. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    7.40

  2. Squad number6Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.29

  3. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    7.19

  4. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    7.02

  5. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    6.92

  6. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.88

  7. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    6.82

  8. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    6.80

  9. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.64

  10. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    6.58

  11. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    6.53

  12. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.80

  13. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.67

  14. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    5.41

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

703 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 22:02

    5 live commentators praising United's "spirit".. they haven't of course gone as far as to say that dropping Maguire and Shaw out of sight has coincided with this "dramatic turn around"

    • Reply posted by 007, today at 22:10

      007 replied:
      Maguire and Shaw were the main problems at the defence. I’ve always known this. Finally a manager with balls to drop these mediocre clowns. Get them both out now!!!!

  • Comment posted by jb8, today at 21:58

    Varane and Martinez are looking to be an indomitable pairing

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:01

      eric replied:
      Not looking good for maguire England prospect’s

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 21:59

    Leicester are in serious trouble. Can't see a way up at the moment

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:04

      Sport Report replied:
      Parker gone. Who's next? Rodgers? Gerrard? Lage? Lampard?

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 22:04

    Defensively sound performance from United, first time thats been said in a long time. Three wins in a row now and the team looking to take shape, hopefully this shows Maguire should be nowhere near the first team. Huge game against Arsenal on sunday, keep the momentum going.

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 22:10

      topo replied:
      Sunday will show whether they truly are on the up….

  • Comment posted by danielmanu96, today at 22:03

    Look so much better defensively with Varane and Martinez as a back two. Maguire will have games too, but hopefully not starting and some time away from the first team will take some pressure off of him. There's a player in there but too much scrutiny and pressue on the lad, especially with the armband, always seems to be a mistake in him. Best for him to stay away and regroup, come back stronger

    • Reply posted by DEP, today at 22:11

      DEP replied:
      Just let Maguire stay away! Useless he is.

  • Comment posted by Steve Mclawrence, today at 21:59

    Better at the back, still not contenders, need to start banging goals in. Still, you only get 3 points for a 5 goal win as a one goal win. A good ground out result.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 22:18

      Andrew replied:
      We need a striker to do that. Sancho is doing well but Ronaldo is on his way out, and the rest aren't good enough. Still, we did lot of business in one transfer window.

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 22:03

    It’s very difficult at Leicester currently but we ALL must retain the faith.Now is not the time to just calls for heads to roll, but it really is the time to get behind the team & THE CLUB.....who have been marvelous for us in the last six years!!

    • Reply posted by asher dust, today at 22:08

      asher dust replied:
      Refreshing to see a balanced response. There appears to be a lot of difficult, political, stuff going on behind the scenes. Any manager would struggle with this level of uncertainty. From a neutral

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 22:03

    Well done to ref Craig Pawson for keeping that close.

    Every United tackle was a freekick, in fact, sometimes all the Leicester players had to do was look at the man with the whistle or fall over and he’d oblige by getting them up the pitch or allow them to put a cross into the box.

    Magnificent.

    • Reply posted by mikey, today at 22:05

      mikey replied:
      well said

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 22:02

    Not a great performance but Leicester have been a bogey team for United so great to get the 3 points. Need to be a lot more clinical up front though, Rashford and Elanga just dont have the quality. Hopefully when Martial is fit and with the addition of Antony, the attack will improve.

    • Reply posted by markyc, today at 22:08

      markyc replied:
      Rashford should have sold ages ago

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 22:09

    "Your wife is a grass, your wife is a grass
    Jamie Vardy, your wife is a Grass"

    "Rooney! Rooney! Rooney!"
    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:34

      Pandemania replied:
      John Terry loves a grass

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 22:00

    As a neutral
    Man utd finally getting back to the good times
    Well played.

    • Reply posted by bluen0se1875, today at 22:08

      bluen0se1875 replied:
      Steady on....

  • Comment posted by Ron, today at 22:02

    Better from United, but it's time for the players to give more over the full 90 minutes.

    • Reply posted by wonaldothegreat, today at 22:29

      wonaldothegreat replied:
      Better than what? Did you watch the game it was proper poor. Like Rochdale B vs Loughborough B

  • Comment posted by Chris Packman, today at 22:01

    Will Brendan Rodgers be the second?
    Man Utd win again.
    That'll break a few hearts on here.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 22:16

      margaret replied:
      The Gloating Zombies 🧟‍♂️ are silent 🤫

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 22:02

    Building but by bit! Glad Sancho’s now scoring again.

    • Reply posted by Soi6 , today at 22:06

      Soi6 replied:
      * but by bit?

  • Comment posted by bowbow, today at 22:00

    Nice one Utd!!!!

    • Reply posted by mydogbarksathairywomen, today at 22:05

      mydogbarksathairywomen replied:
      Boring more like. Beating bottom of the league isn’t exactly difficult!

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 22:14

    Man Utd have beaten a team bottom of the league and very low on confidence. Just wait until they play the likes of the mighty Liverpool…… hold on…… scratch that🤣

    • Reply posted by deano33, today at 22:22

      deano33 replied:
      Only beat Liverpool because of a dodgy offside goal.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:58

    Man Utd may have won, but their performance tonight suggested they would have lost if they were playing a higher quality side.

    • Reply posted by mikey, today at 22:01

      mikey replied:
      like liverpool you mean , ooops sorry they beat liverpool