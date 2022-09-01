Match ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester United 1.
Manchester United reeled off their third successive Premier League win under new manager Erik ten Hag to ensure Leicester City's troubled start to the season continued at King Power Stadium.
Jadon Sancho's smooth finish from Marcus Rashford's pass after 23 minutes maintained United's recent revival and allowed them to build on victories at home to Liverpool and away to Southampton.
United remained largely in control against an out of sorts Leicester, who remain bottom as they search for their first league win of the season and who, along with manager Brendan Rodgers, felt the impatience of the home fans.
Visiting keeper David de Gea was forced into a fine save from James Maddison's free-kick in the second half but otherwise United were rarely troubled, with Casemiro emerging as a substitute and Cristiano Ronaldo, another late replacement, coming close with an acrobatic bicycle kick.
Workmanlike Man Utd come through
Manchester United's performance was reminiscent of their victory at Southampton on Saturday - solid, unspectacular but highly efficient and enough to give them a third straight win in all competitions for the first time since April 2021, sending them up to fifth in the Premier League table.
Sancho was on the scoresheet again and his goal had the hallmarks of a player growing in confidence, taking Rashford's pass in his stride before rounding Leicester City keeper Danny Ward to score.
After that, United were able to do a containing job on a toothless Leicester side lacking in confidence and urgency and occasionally suffering the discontent of the increasingly impatient Foxes fans.
United were happy to play on the counter and might have added another late on but there was always the feeling one goal was enough to claim the three points. And when there were moments of anxiety, the experienced £70m new boy Casemiro came on to steady the ship.
Ten Hag's United will be growing in self-belief and they can put that to the test against early pace-setters Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Frustrated Foxes fall short
The boos around King Power Stadium summed up the mood of discontent around Leicester as they slumped to the bottom of the Premier League with only one point from their first five league games.
Rodgers has been frustrated by a lack of transfer activity this summer, not helped by the departures of high-profile figures in keeper Kasper Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana, although they have signed Reims defender Wout Faes.
There is a feeling of stagnation around the team and the club as the owners exercise financial caution but this talented group of players should be performing better than this.
Leicester are hesitant and lacking in threat, even with Jamie Vardy up front and Maddison and Youri Tielemans pulling the strings in midfield.
This loss only added to the concerns of Rodgers as he tries to spark his team into life and he must find a way to re-ignite a team and club that has achieved so much to arrest this alarmingly poor start to the season.
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Ward
- 2Justin
- 25Ndidi
- 6Evans
- 33Thomas
- 42Soumaré
- 10MaddisonBooked at 87mins
- 8TielemansSubstituted forIheanachoat 76'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 7Barnes
- 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 11Albrighton
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 20Daka
- 26Praet
- 27Castagne
- 31Iversen
- 34Brunt
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20DalotBooked at 28mins
- 19Varane
- 6MartínezBooked at 49mins
- 12MalaciaBooked at 43mins
- 39McTominay
- 14Eriksen
- 36ElangaSubstituted forCasemiroat 59'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 68'minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forFredat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 5Maguire
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 17Fred
- 18Casemiro
- 22Heaton
- 34van de Beek
- 40Kovár
- 49Garnacho
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 32,226
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester United 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Justin (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Post update
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fred (Manchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Jamie Vardy.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Marcus Rashford.
Booking
James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Post update
Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Post update
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Youri Tielemans.
Player of the match
VaraneRaphaël Varane
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number1Player nameWardAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number20Player nameDakaAverage rating
4.14
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number6Player nameMartínezAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
5.41
