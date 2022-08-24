Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville are in a strong position to win the Women's Premiership title

Northern Ireland striker Caitlin McGuinness scored a hat-trick as Women's Premiership leaders Cliftonville beat Linfield 4-0.

McGuinness' treble and a Marissa Callaghan penalty puts the Reds eight points clear of Glentoran in second.

Crusaders Strikers beat Sion Swifts 2-1 while Stacey Murdough and Abbie Burnett helped Lisburn past Mid Ulster.

Larne have won the Championship title thanks to a 4-2 victory over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Cliftonville had the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table with Glentoran in Champions League action and the Reds consolidated their place with a commanding win over 10-player Linfield.

McGuinness netted a first-half double and completed her hat-trick after the restart before Linfield striker Rebecca Bassett was shown a straight red card.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan completed the win, the Reds' 10th in a row, by converting a penalty after Abbie Magee was brought down by goalkeeper Lauren Currie.

Crusaders fought past Sion Swifts to win 2-1 at Seaview. Teegan Lynch netted for Sion moments after Rachel McLaren had given the hosts the lead.

Amy McGivern netted the winner for the Crues, who move past the Swifts and into third place in the table.

Murdough and Burnett netted as Lisburn picked up their second victory of the season with a 2-0 victory over Mid Ulster at the Bluebell Stadium.

In the head-to-head between the Championship title contenders, Beth Hunter put the Sky Blues a goal up inside three minutes before Aimee Beggs, Holly Robinson and Amanda Morton put Larne 3-1 up.

Hunter scored her second to pull a goal back by half-time but Morton doubled her tally for the match to secure the title for the Inver Park side.

Both teams are set to be promoted to the expanded 10-team Women's Premiership next season after finishing top two in the Championship.