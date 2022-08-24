Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers and Glasgow City have joined Celtic at the top of SWPL1 after midweek wins over Hearts and Dundee United respectively.

Last season's top two were in Champions League action on Sunday, leading to these matches being rearranged for Wednesday.

And City wasted no time, going 5-0 up on Utd at half time, and adding two more goals after the break, with Priscila Chinchilla and Lauren Davidson both scoring twice.

Rangers, meanwhile, had to wait an hour before breaking down Hearts, but goals from Kirsty Howat and Sammy Kerr earned them the victory after their European success over PAOK.

That was enough to take them top on goal difference, ahead of Celtic, with City third.

All three have 100% records after three rounds of fixtures, and none of the three have conceded a goal yet.