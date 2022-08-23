Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Duke of Cambridge was among those who congratulated Jill Scott following her retirement announcement

Retired England midfielder Jill Scott says she would like to take up a coaching role in the national set-up, but admits she will need to "get a bit more organised first".

The 35-year-old European champion announced her retirement on Tuesday.

She joked on BBC Radio 5 Live that she does not "plan too far ahead" so is "worrying a bit now".

"I'd really like to stay within the England set-up, maybe working with the younger girls," Scott explained.

"I love the coaching side. I probably need to get a bit more organised because I'm terrible with a computer.

"I'd be on the grass all day just coaching but modern-day football, there's a lot more to it than that. Hopefully some opportunities will come along."

Scott played in 10 major tournaments, including two Olympics with Great Britain, and helped England win Euro 2022.

She made her England debut in 2006 and is second on the side's all-time list of most capped players with 161 after Fara Williams ended her career on 172.

Scott said she has "just been surviving" since the Euros win, adding: "[I've been] eating what I want, not training and I'm starting to feel a bit terrible for it so I'm thinking about going for a run tomorrow.

"Although my purpose has been playing football, I love to help people. As long as I can go on helping people in whatever form that is, maybe helping the next generation, I feel like I'll be fine."