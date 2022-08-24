Close menu

Nicolas Pepe: Nice in talks to sign Arsenal winger on loan

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments24

Nicolas Pepe
Pepe has scored 27 goals in 112 games for Arsenal

Ligue 1 club Nice are in talks to sign Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe on loan.

BBC Sport understands that the deal would not include an obligation to buy the 27-year-old, who started just five times for the Gunners last season.

Pepe joined the north London side for a club record £72m in 2019 but has not been able to establish himself in the Premier League.

The Ivorian, whose contract expires in 2024, has also yet to make an appearance this season.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has strengthened his squad during this transfer window, bringing in attacking talents Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and young Brazilian Marquinhos.

There have also been reports linking Arsenal with a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by PAC, today at 18:37

    How can you buy a player for £72 million, & not play him? That is a serious management decision.

  • Comment posted by ED, today at 18:36

    Big mistake to let him go, considering most of his game time would have come in matches in the cup competitions which is by far our biggest chance of a trophy. Arteta should have brought him on for the last 20 minutes against Bournmouth when the game was already won just to show he is still in his plans.

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 18:33

    Up there with di Maria for the biggest flop in PL history, no impact and no medals.

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 18:32

    Another one like Auba whose form curiously dropped off after joining the gooners. It will be interesting to see if he improves once elsewhere. Must be frustrating for those gooners!

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Glitter, today at 18:32

    Fair comments by Andyt1992 which probably sum up most genuine Arsenal fans thoughts.

  • Comment posted by Andyt1992, today at 18:24

    His goals/assists ratio isn’t terrible for a Prem winger, 25 combined goals/assists in 80 appearances many of which as a sub. Problem was the expectation and price tag. Atrocious decision by arsenal to spend that amount but not his fault. He looked absolutely miserable every time he was shown in “all or nothing”, but I’m sure he’ll do well back in the French league with regained confidence.

  • Comment posted by Abahoni, today at 18:24

    Good luck to him!
    Shame it didn't work for him at Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Doo Doo, today at 18:18

    Pepe is not a bad player – sometimes his performances have been outstanding. Consistency is the problem. Torres was great at Liverpool. Not quite so good after his £50m move to Chelsea. A move for Pepe would be best for him and the club.

  • Comment posted by mac_abre, today at 18:14

    How much did Pepe cost, in comparison to Gabriel Jesus, and what kind of money can Arsenal recoup, it doesn't really matter. Pepe should be thanked for his service, but the sheer excellence of the current Arsenal team means he's best as a first team player in another team.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 18:13

    Arsenal should have insisted on obligation to buy ,even if it ment taking a loss on the deal...Never worth £72m of any bodies money...The lesser French League should suit him

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 18:11

    What a waste of money, £72 million for a player that was hyped as a great attacking player who scores goals. 16 goals in 80 appearances.

  • Comment posted by Aditya , today at 18:11

    Arsenal absolutely ruthless off the field as well. Despite the media tag of an expensive fail, the guy's got some decent stats to show.

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 18:03

    While his application can leave a bit to be desired he really doesn’t lack for talent. He leaves Arsenal with 48 goals and assists from 112 matches. That’s not bad going even if it wasn’t what we wanted from £70m. I’d have liked to have thought with all the money in the premier league there would have been a manager who fancied they could get the best out of him but it appears not.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 18:09

      Tony replied:
      He was brought in as an attacking player that scores goals. His actual stats were 16 goals in 80 games. He was awful.

  • Comment posted by Cosmasb, today at 18:00

    I hope it goes well for him honestly.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 17:56

    Great news, Arteta and Edu becoming a great partnership.

  • Comment posted by charlessy, today at 17:53

    Shame it hasn’t worked out but a good move for the player. He can actually rediscover his form from his Lille days.

    His goal return was actually decent in his second season (16 goals in all competitions) but the emergence and form of Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli has made him a squad player ever since. Won’t forget his cameo against Wolves last season.

    Hopefully means reinforcements to follow

    • Reply posted by COYS 1, today at 18:16

      COYS 1 replied:
      Big sideways move. From one second rate team to another.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport